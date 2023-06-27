TotalEnergies’ London office vandalised in EACOP protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

TotalEnergies’ London office vandalised in EACOP protest

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/06/2023, 9:44 am Updated: 27/06/2023, 10:09 am
© Supplied by Just Stop OilSupplied by Just Stop Oil Date; 27/06/2023
Just Stop Oil members entered TotalEnergies’ offices in Canary Wharf this morning, painting the lobby black, while others painted the outside orange.

Just Stop Oil was working with Students Against EACOP. The protest targeted Total highlighted opposition to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). The link will run from oilfields in western Uganda to the Tanzanian port of Tanga. It will be the longest heated oil pipeline in the world.

Just Stop Oil, in a statement, said it was demanding an end to new oil, gas and coal projects in the UK.

The Just Stop Oil supporters sat down to be arrested after carrying out their protest. Another 60 students gathered outside to talk about the “crimes perpetrated against the people of Uganda by the EACOP project”.

The statement noted a protest was also taking place in Kampala this morning. A group of 50 students plan to march to the Ugandan Parliament.

A representative of Students Against EACOP said Total was “involved in grave human rights violations. Thousands of people have lost their property and many have been evicted from their land with little or zero compensation.”

The spokesperson said the Ugandan government had silenced those opposed to EACOP. Police have arrested journalists and some people kidnapped.

“Many financial institutions have refused to underwrite this project and if TotalEnergies backs off, the government of Uganda would have a hard time funding this project, so we can win.”

Court case

The action comes as 26 community members in Uganda have filed for compensation in a Paris court. Amis de la Terre said the case was seeking reparations for human rights violations, under the duty of vigilance law.

The NGO said Total had failed to identify the risks of serious harm linked to the Tilenga project, the upstream oil development that will feed EACOP. The French company could “have easily” identified the risks “in advance, as the company chose to locate these projects involving massive evictions in countries where civil liberties are often violated”.

Updated at 10:09 am with court case. 

