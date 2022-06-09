Petrojet, Taqa sign deals on Equatorial Guinea work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Petrojet, Taqa sign deals on Equatorial Guinea work

Egyptian companies have struck deals to carry out work in Equatorial Guinea, according to recent high-level talks.
By Ed Reed
09/06/2022, 12:19 pm
© Supplied by InvestinEGenergyFour people behind a desk
Egyptian companies have struck deals to carry out work in Equatorial Guinea, according to recent high-level talks.

Egypt Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla hosted his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, yesterday. A statement from Egypt said the discussions focused on the trend of its increasing co-operation with African states.

El Molla said Egypt was ready to help on a number of fronts. The country could help convert cars to run on CNG and training, in addition to developing gas infrastructure.

The two ministers also talked about how to move Petrojet’s plans forward in constructing the new refinery. The company was shortlisted in March 2020 for a modular refinery at Kogo South, in Bata.

The Egyptian statement said an economic feasibility study was under way. This should provide all the details needed to move the project ahead, El Molla said.

Other companies shortlisted for the refinery work were the UK’s Rosslyn Energy, a Spanish-Russian group of Selquimica International with Engineering and Energy and United Arab Emirates’ SDLE International.

Gas plans

Obiang Lima expressed interest in gas transportation through specialised tankers. Commenting on Petrojet, the minister said he planned to finalise agreements in order to reach a final decision.

The minister from Equatorial Guinea also signed two agreements with Taqa’s Egyptian arm on the development of LNG and CNG projects in the West African state.

Taqa has delivered five CNG vehicles to Equatorial Guinea, it said in May.

Egypt is preparing to hold COP27 in November. The two ministers discussed the importance of transforming the African energy sector, although Obiang Lima made the case for continued investments into oil and gas during the transition.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) highlighted Equatorial Guinea’s potential role in exporting gas. The country is working on a gas mega hub plan, which will see it become regionally significant. This involves the development of its domestic resources, such as Alen, in addition to cross-border deals with Cameroon, Nigeria and Congo Brazzaville.

Equatorial Guinea will liquefy gas for export, the AEC said. The country exported 3.2 million tonnes of LNG in 2021. Over half of these went to Asia.

