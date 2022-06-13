Hero saves Nigerian town from flaming tanker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Hero saves Nigerian town from flaming tanker

A Nigerian driver drove a flaming tanker out of a Delta State community on June 11, winning plaudits for his heroism.
By Ed Reed
13/06/2022, 7:56 am Updated: 13/06/2022, 8:18 am
© Supplied by Emeka Gift OfficialTanker in flames on street
A Nigerian driver drove a flaming tanker out of a Delta State community on June 11, winning plaudits for his heroism.

Dramatic footage of the incident shows the flaming tanker being driven at speed along a road through a community.

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa named the driver as Ejiro Otarigho. In a statement, the governor said the tanker was laden with diesel when it caught fire in the Agbarho community.

“But for the uncommon bravery and heroism” of the driver, Otarigho, the governor said, “houses and probably lives, would have been lost to the inferno.”

There have been a number of accidents in Nigeria where tankers or makeshift refineries have burst into flames, causing great loss of life.

“We were delighted to hear of the gallantry of the driver who took the initiative and risk to drive the tanker away from densely populated area to a secluded area before the tanker finally exploded,” the governor said.

“In a country plagued by challenges of varying dimensions, such acts of bravery are commendable and worthy of emulation.

“As a government, we thank Otarigho for this great act of putting the lives of others first before his, and we thank God for saving him from the inferno. We are proud of you and we urge other Deltans and Nigerians to emulate your heroic acts in all their activities.”

Otarigho, in comments to various media outlets, said he had driven to the river and jumped out.

