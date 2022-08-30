Delayed Dangote launch to end Nigeria’s fuel imports, Kyari says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Delayed Dangote launch to end Nigeria’s fuel imports, Kyari says

The major Dangote Refinery project, near Lagos, will come on stream “latest by the middle of next year”, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) head Mele Kyari has said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/08/2022, 2:51 pm Updated: 30/08/2022, 2:55 pm
Pipelines

“The projection is the first quarter,” Kyari said, saying the addition of this facility, plus Nigeria’s existing refineries, would cut fuel imports to zero. The NNPC boss was addressing a group of journalists today on a range of issues.

In January, Dangote officials put the start up of the plant by the end of 2022. It had originally been planned for 2017-18.

Nigeria has four refineries, but utilisation is low. NNPC is taking on debt and bringing in external managers to run the four plants.

Even if all four of these refineries were running at 90%, and producing 18 million litres of petrol, Kyari said, the country would still be in a net deficit. “The population has grown, demand has grown, the middle class has grown. There’s near exponential growth in the need for PMS and it’s not going to stop.”

NNPC holds a 20% stake in the Dangote refinery. This gives the company the right of first refusal to supply crude to the plant, in addition to taking 20% of the products.

The Dangote plant will produce more “gasoline than in a typical refinery at 50mn litres of PMS. That, and our own refineries, will not see any import of fuel into the country next year. By mid next year, everything will change.”

The addition of the smaller condensate refineries, should they move ahead, will see Nigeria become a net exporter, Kyari said.

While NNPC has benefited from higher sales revenues, it continues to lose substantial volumes of oil to theft – and the threat of theft.

Bunkering woes

Kyari talked extensively on the topic of security. “We know the people involved”, he said. “Beyond the small rats we arrest we are going after everyone else.” The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is “pursuing the cash”, he said. “There are oil workers, maybe NNPC workers, people from the communities, even high flyers. The government is going after them.”

Nigeria’s oil production has fallen this year, as theft has increased. High-ranking officials in the Nigerian Navy have taken issue with NNPC’s statements on the volume of theft, disputing figures of 200,000-400,000 bpd.

Kyari said this number, though, included disrupted exports and shortfalls in production. “We deliberately shut down pipelines whenever we see infractions we cannot control,” he said. “We believe strongly that up to 200,000 bpd is stolen, but not in barges.”

The NNPC head said thieves had constructed their own pipelines, up to 4 km long, running to their own vessels.

One of the ways in which the authorities are cracking down on bunkering is through securing private expertise. Kyari said the deal with a company owned by former militant Government Ekpemupolo, known as Tompolo, had been agreed following a tender.

“We are dealing with a company, we are not dealing with Tompolo. We believe we have taken the right decision.”

