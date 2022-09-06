NSCDC stands accused of extorting fuel retailers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

NSCDC stands accused of extorting fuel retailers

A Nigerian law enforcement agency has launched an investigation into its own officers following reports that they were extorting independent fuel suppliers.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/09/2022, 2:52 pm
Sahara Reporters published a video seeming to show Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers extorting an independent marketer in Rivers State.

The report quoted one fuel seller as saying NSCDC officers complained that products for sale came from illegal refineries.

“When they came to my office, they accused me of selling illegal petrol and demanded two million naira ($5,000) without checking or testing the products,” one seller told Sahara Reporters. Once they had checked the fuel, and found it was not illegal, they reduced their demand to 1mn naira ($2,500).

The news agency said that, on the video, the victim is seen taking out cash from a drawer. She then hands it to two NSCDC officers. They then took the cash and left.

The NSCDC command announced an investigative panel today.

Enough is enough

Commandant General Ahmed Abubakar Audi said this would “be the last time any member of this service will be involved in such heinous crime. Enough is enough.”

The NSCDC is “leading the fight” against oil bunkering, he continued.

“I have given the investigative committee only one week to authenticate the video and submit their report which we shall act on with immediate alacrity.” The investigation will attempt to identify the officers on the video, he said.

“Any officer caught in violation of the Corps Standard Operating Procedure and Code of Ethics would be decisively dealt with irrespective of rank, status or nativity”, Audi said.

The NSCDC is determined to tackle economic sabotage, he said. The agency commissioned eight gunboats in Port Harcourt recently to “wage a full scale war” against oil thieves.

This is not the first time the NSCDC has faced difficulties in how its agents have conducted themselves. In July, the local Rivers commander told recruits that “the era of brutality, assault and intimidation of civilians are over … You must not shatter the trust and hope.”

Political plans

Politicians have also thrown around allegations of trading illicit fuels ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Wike talks at a podium, with a green background
Governor Wike speaking at the NLNG office opening

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has his eye on a top role in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The governor ordered a fuel station shut down in his state in August.

A PDP politician Chinyere Igwe owns the facility in Port Harcourt. The state sealed the station on the basis that it was trading illicit petrol and diesel. Igwe said the raid had been because of his support for PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

