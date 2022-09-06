NSCDC stands accused of extorting fuel retailers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Nigerian law enforcement agency has launched an investigation into its own officers following reports that they were extorting independent fuel suppliers.

Sahara Reporters published a video seeming to show Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers extorting an independent marketer in Rivers State.

The report quoted one fuel seller as saying NSCDC officers complained that products for sale came from illegal refineries.

“When they came to my office, they accused me of selling illegal petrol and demanded two million naira ($5,000) without checking or testing the products,” one seller told Sahara Reporters. Once they had checked the fuel, and found it was not illegal, they reduced their demand to 1mn naira ($2,500).

The news agency said that, on the video, the victim is seen taking out cash from a drawer. She then hands it to two NSCDC officers. They then took the cash and left.

The NSCDC command announced an investigative panel today.

Enough is enough

Commandant General Ahmed Abubakar Audi said this would “be the last time any member of this service will be involved in such heinous crime. Enough is enough.”

The NSCDC is “leading the fight” against oil bunkering, he continued.

“I have given the investigative committee only one week to authenticate the video and submit their report which we shall act on with immediate alacrity.” The investigation will attempt to identify the officers on the video, he said.

“Any officer caught in violation of the Corps Standard Operating Procedure and Code of Ethics would be decisively dealt with irrespective of rank, status or nativity”, Audi said.

The NSCDC is determined to tackle economic sabotage, he said. The agency commissioned eight gunboats in Port Harcourt recently to “wage a full scale war” against oil thieves.

This is not the first time the NSCDC has faced difficulties in how its agents have conducted themselves. In July, the local Rivers commander told recruits that “the era of brutality, assault and intimidation of civilians are over … You must not shatter the trust and hope.”

Political plans

Politicians have also thrown around allegations of trading illicit fuels ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has his eye on a top role in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The governor ordered a fuel station shut down in his state in August.

A PDP politician Chinyere Igwe owns the facility in Port Harcourt. The state sealed the station on the basis that it was trading illicit petrol and diesel. Igwe said the raid had been because of his support for PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.