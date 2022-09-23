Vitol reaches debt deal with fire-ravaged Cameroon refiner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Vitol reaches debt deal with fire-ravaged Cameroon refiner

Cameroon has renegotiated its refinery debt with trader Vitol, bringing it into line with an agreement reached last year with domestic banks.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/09/2022, 10:24 am
Reconstruction plans for the Sonara refinery in Cameroon hinge on tackling the company's debt, although progress is being made.
Sonara, the state-backed refiner, will pay down its 185 billion CFA francs ($275 million) over 10 yeas, with the interest rate set at 5.5%. The agreement is also expected to model how Sonara will pay its debts to other traders.

Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze and Vitol managers signed the agreement on September 22 in Yaounde.

Reuters quoted Motaze as saying Sonara’s insolvency “posed a risk to the country’s supply of petroleum products, as well as a threat of breakdown of the national banking system with regards to the volume of commitments at stake”.

The refinery struck a similar deal with a group of local banks, including UBA Cameroon and Ecobank, in October 2021. Sonara owed the banks around 261bn francs ($388mn).

Sonara’s financial difficulties date back to 2019, when a fire broke out at the plant. As a result, it halted operations and reduced servicing on its debt.

Cameroon’s government has described the exposure of local banks to Sonara debt as a “systemic risk” for the banking system.

Cameroon owns an 80.29% stake in the refinery, while Total Outre Mer holds the remaining 19.71%.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Sonara’s debt was 114 billion francs ($169mn) in 2016, but by 2021 had risen to 651bn francs ($969mn).

Reconstruction plans

When Sonara was in operation, it could not process local crude, instead it imported oil, primarily from Nigeria. It sold its products to distributors at levels set by the state, which then compensated the refinery for the difference. With the refinery out of action, the company acts simply as an intermediary in buying products.

The IMF has called for Cameroon to phase out fuel subsidies and shift instead to providing measures to protect the most vulnerable.

Cameroon, in its talks with the financial institution, agreed to “continue revising and simplifying the fuel price structure to identify fiscal and other cost-reducing opportunities”.

The IMF has predicted that Sonara will restart its refining operations in 2024 and slowly increase capacity. It did not give a figure for how much reconstruction might cost.

Motaze has talked of the complexity of reconstruction at Sonara – but also the high-level support for such a project. In addition to bringing the plant back online, discussions have raised the possibility of adding a hydrocracking unit, in order to be able to process domestic crude.

