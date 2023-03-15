Prempeh flies petroleum hub flag, faces uphill task

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Prempeh flies petroleum hub flag, faces uphill task

“We do not support any arrangement that disadvantages our people. In the current set up, our Nzema community bears the risk of losing its land. However, it has no upside and no guarantee of future and ongoing royalties or profits for Nzema.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/03/2023, 10:47 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Ghana's Ministry ofMan stands at podium with NAEP behind in big green letters
Picture shows; Ghanaian Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh . Barcelona. Supplied by Ghana's Ministry of Energy Date; 13/03/2023

Ghana officials have been on tour recently flying the flag for various opportunities in the West African country, including a controversial proposed refinery hub.

Ghanaian Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh was in Barcelona this week. He was speaking at the North Africa and Europe Energy Exhibition and Conference (NAEPEC).

“The establishment of a Petroleum Hub is one of the Government’s strategic private-sector led anchor initiatives that would serve as a new pillar of growth in the Ghanaian economy,” he said. “This US$60 billion phased project will be a significant addition to Ghana’s economy, as the country would become a net exporter of petroleum products.”

The Petroleum Hub Development Corp. (PHDC) does not lack ambition. The hub plan covers three 300,000 barrel per day refineries, five petrochemical plants, supported by storage tanks and port infrastructure.

The plans set out by Prempeh call for the creation of more than 1.4 million jobs, under Ghana’s energy transition. Foreign investment will be crucial. The hub would involve more than 780,000 jobs, direct or indirect.

“We require partnerships from the private sector to develop clean energy resources and the associated infrastructure through win-win transactions” he said.

The plan is to build the hub in the Western Nzema area, is in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region. It would cover 20,000 acres.

Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set out the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) for the hub in October 2022. The EPA has held events this week with community members.

Community concerns

In the document, the EPA noted “significant concerns” from the local communities about the impact of the hub on their cultural heritage. “Cultural heritage issues are held in high esteem within the communities and could lead to conflicts if not properly managed,” the report warned.

One challenge is an apparent disconnect between the local traditional rulers and the people who live in the area. Prempeh has said the country would balance the commercial interests of stakeholders with environmental concerns – but scepticism is running high.

A letter from a Nzema group in January reported the government was compulsorily acquiring land for “next to nothing”. The letter expressed support for the plan, but concerns over the way it was being executed.

“We do not support any arrangement that disadvantages our people. In the current set up, our Nzema community bears the risk of losing its land. However, it has no upside and no guarantee of future and ongoing royalties or profits for Nzema,” the letter, signed by Elizabeth Vaah, said.

Furthermore, foreign investors may prove hard to convince. Eni and Ghana have fallen out in the offshore over a disputed unitisation plan. Furthermore, Norway’s AGM Petroleum recently exited the country and Genser has come under fire for its gas plans.

