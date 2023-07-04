Uganda seeks new refinery backers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

Uganda seeks new refinery backers

The ministry had expected a final investment decision (FID) on the $4.5 billion Hoima facility by the end of June. The aim was for the facility to be ready for first oil from the Lake Albert fields in late 2025.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/07/2023, 1:59 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by PAU / Archbishop SteArchbishop Stephen Kaziimba visiting the Uganda's oilfields
Uganda has shifted course on its refinery plans and is now seeking external financing for the proposed 60,000 barrel per day facility. Picture shows; Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba visiting the Albertine Graben. Uganda. Supplied by PAU / Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Date; 02/07/2023

Uganda has shifted course on its refinery plans and is now seeking external financing for the proposed 60,000 barrel per day facility.

A July 3 statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) said the government and Albertine Graben Energy Consortium (AGEC) had made “significant achievements” in developing the plan.

Work so far includes design of refinery configuration or front-end loading 2 (FEL-2), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). These come in addition to logistics, commercial and marketing studies.

“There are, however, a number of outstanding aspects, including mobilisation of financing for the project and the Government of Uganda is now open to receiving offers from public sector capital providers to participate in this nationally and regionally strategic project,” it said.

© Supplied by PAU / Archbishop Ste
Picture shows; Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba visiting the Albertine Graben.

A ministry representative, Solomon Muyita, told Reuters that AGEC had not confirmed they had secured financing.

“So, for the consortium, when they get financing, they can still get back to us, but in the meantime we are open to any other developer,” Muyita said.

The ministry had expected a final investment decision (FID) on the $4.5 billion Hoima facility by the end of June. The aim was for the facility to be ready for first oil from the Lake Albert fields in late 2025.

AGEC includes GE’s Nuovo Pignone International, Yaatra Africa, Lionworks Group and Saipem. The companies did not respond to a request for comment.

The refinery plan also includes a 211 km products pipeline, which would run from the Hoima refinery to a storage and distribution terminal at Namwabula, in Mpigi.

Partner plans

Uganda has said it expects 70% of the cash for the refinery to come from debt and 30% from equity. Uganda National Oil Co. (UNOC) holds a 40% stake in the refinery, while AGEC held the remaining 60%.

Taylor Dejongh signed up to help finance the refinery plan in 2013, supported by Eversheds. AGEC signed up to work on the project in 2017.

One company named as a potential developer in 2015 was RT Global Resources, a subsidiary of Russia’s Rostec. The Russian company lost out to AGEC, in a decision reportedly driven by US government opposition.

Uganda has said the project could create 4,000-6,000 temporary jobs, with another 650 permanent jobs when up and running.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts