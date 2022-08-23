ZPEB rig testing complete for Tilenga work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

ZPEB rig testing complete for Tilenga work

China’s ZPEB has completed testing on a rig that is due to set sail for Uganda, to work on TotalEnergies’ Tilenga project.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/08/2022, 9:52 am Updated: 23/08/2022, 10:15 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesLake in the foreground, green rolling hills behind
TotalEnergies is working on the Tilenga project, in Uganda's west. Picture shows; Uganda's Tilenga. Uganda. Supplied by TotalEnergies Date; Unknown

China’s ZPEB has completed testing on a rig that is due to set sail for Uganda, to work on TotalEnergies’ Tilenga project.

The French company’s local office reported that the ZPEB Rig 1501 had completed an endurance test. It described this as an “important milestone” in the project work.

Testing is required before the rig shipped out for Uganda. Construction and testing of the ZPEB Rig 1501 took place by the Honghua Factory, in Guanghan, in China’s Sichuan Province.

Uganda National Oil Co. (UNOC) said that two rigs were now ready, with the second going to the Kingfisher field.

TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s consultant in China Thierry Vinay said the testing was an important step for the Tilenga project.

“It signifies progress towards the commencement of our drilling activities and subsequent delivery of first oil in Uganda. Thank you to all the teams that have worked tirelessly on building this rig and we look forward to receiving it in Uganda,” he said.

Walk to work

Total described the rig as an innovative 1,500 horsepower walking land rig. It has full integration and automation, with low emissions and is fully soundproof, the company said. It will be able to move from well to well without disconnecting equipment.

Rig against sky © Supplied by TotalEnergies Uganda
China’s ZPEB has completed testing on a rig that is due to set sail for Uganda, to work on TotalEnergies’ Tilenga project. Picture shows; ZPEB Rig 1501. Sichuan Province, China. Supplied by TotalEnergies Uganda Date; 22/08/2022

Furthermore, it only requires a single power cable and fibre optic cable between the rig and the electrical house.

The testing involved putting the rig into operation for 24 hours continuously. Other tests involved rotating the top drive at 160 rpm, tripping two stands up and down, practicing connections, running engines and generators simultaneously. Data was recorded every two hours to ensure the equipment met required standards.

Total awarded a conditional letter of award to various providers in June, including the rig package to ZPEB. In addition to the onshore drilling work, the contract also covers tubular running and fishing services.

The Tilenga work involves development of six fields, which will reach production of 190,000 barrels per day. The plan covers the construction of a central processing facility (CPF) in Buliisa and the drilling of 426 wells, from 31 well pads.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts