Shell contracts Deepsea Bollsta for Namibia work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Shell contracts Deepsea Bollsta for Namibia work

Shell has contracted Northern Ocean’s Deepsea Bollsta to carry out drilling offshore Namibia under a 12-month contract.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/08/2022, 9:37 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by BloombergShell
Shell

Shell has contracted Northern Ocean’s Deepsea Bollsta to carry out drilling offshore Namibia under a 12-month contract.

Northern Ocean owns the rig, while Odjfell Drilling provides operational and marketing services.

The owner said the contract would begin in the middle of the fourth quarter of this year. In addition to the 12-month contract, there is a six-month option.

Northern Ocean said the contract provided an additional $124 million of revenue backlog, excluding the option.

Odjfell has begun reactivation work and prepare to mobilise the rig. Northern Ocean previously called the rig the West Bollsta. It completed work for Lundin Norway at the start of March.

Northern Ocean warm stacked the rig at Hanøytangen outside Bergen, Norway, alongside its other rig, the Deepsea Mira.

The owner said that in order to reactivate the rig it has retained a number of agents, including Fearnley Securities and Danske Bank, to advise on a private placement. Northern Ocean intends to raise $40 million gross.

Norwegian magnate John Fredriksen’s Hemen Holding, which owns 39% in Northern Ocean, has said it will subscribe for shares to maintain its stake.

Northern Ocean successfully completed the raise on August 26.

The company has said the offshore drilling market is continuing to strengthen. Opportunities for 2023 and beyond are increasing, it said. While the company’s two rigs are suited for harsh environments, Northern Ocean is also working on opportunities in more benign areas – such as Namibia.

The Deepsea Bollsta contract reflects “the company’s ability to secure long-term work with high calibre clients and reactivate its assets under new management with Odfjell”.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts