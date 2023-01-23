FPSO sailaway for BP’s GTA LNG project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

FPSO sailaway for BP’s GTA LNG project

The FPSO for BP’s Greater Tortue Ahymeyim (GTA) LNG project has left China and is heading for its site off Mauritania and Senegal.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/01/2023, 7:43 am Updated: 23/01/2023, 9:47 am
© Supplied by BPFPSO moored at a dock in sunshine, seen from an aerial view
The FPSO for BP’s Greater Tortue Ahymeyim (GTA) LNG project has left China and is heading for its site off Mauritania and Senegal.

The vessel will travel via Singapore. It is due to complete its 12,000 nautical mile journey in the second quarter.

The FPSO is one of the “most important components” for the LNG project, Rahman Rahmanov, BP’s vice president projects for Mauritania & Senegal said.

“Achieving the successful sail away of the GTA Phase 1 FPSO is a testimony to the tremendous partnership with our contractors Cosco Shipping and Technip Energies. By working together as one team, we have been able to create a culture of resilience and focus on safe delivery.”

The FPSO will be moored around 40 km offshore on the maritime border. It will process gas and then export it via pipeline to a floating LNG (FLNG) facility, around 10 km offshore. It will strip out condensate, water and other impurities, processing around 500 million cubic feet per day.

The FPSO will have up to 120 people on board. It involves more than 81,000 tonnes of steel, 37,000 metres of pipe spool and 1.52 million cubic metres of cable.

Aerial view of FPSO at sea in mist © Supplied by Technip Energies
Technip Energies noted the role of local content in delivering construction of the vessel. Local engineers and technicians, it said, had trained throughout the development. They will play a part in the various commissioning activities, the company said.

Technip Energies COO Marco Villa said reaching this point demonstrated “our project execution excellence with the highest standards of safety and quality”. The next phases of the work, he said, will take place in Senegal and Mauritania.

BP awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) work to Technip Energies in 2019. The company also carried out the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work.

Resilient hydrocarbons

BP vice president for production and operations Gordon Birrell said the sailaway was a fantastic milestone.

The project is “a great example of BP’s resilient hydrocarbon strategy in action. The team has delivered this in a challenging environment, including through COVID, always keeping safe operations at the heart of what they do.”

The first phase is principally focused on exports. However, it will send some gas onshore. BP is also working on a gas to power plan, at Yakaar Teranga. The company expressed interest in developing green hydrogen in Mauritania last year.

Kosmos Energy chairman and CEO Andy Inglis said the GTA LNG plan was 90% complete at the end of 2022. “We look forward to an active 2023 where we expect to achieve a number of important milestones for the project and the company.”

Updated at 9:46 am with Technip Energies comment. 

