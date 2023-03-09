Blackford Dolphin to stay in Nigeria past 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Blackford Dolphin to stay in Nigeria past 2024

Dolphin Drilling said the minimum term contract carried an effective dayrate of $325,000 including mobilisation.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
09/03/2023, 12:47 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
RETURNING: The Blackford Dolphin rig will work for MPX and then Cairn Energy
The Blackford Dolphin

Dolphin Driling has signed up for more work in Nigeria for its Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible, under an agreement with Peak Petroleum.

The rig recently arrived in the Gulf of Guinea. It had previously been working for Pemex, in Mexico, before heading to Las Palmas in November 2022. The ALP Defender towed the semi-sub to position.

First, the unit will go to work for General Hydrocarbons under a 12-month contract. This contract is priced at $260,000 per day, including mobilisation.

Following the General Hydrocarbons work, the Blackford Dolphin will move to work for Peak Petroleum. This new contract has a minimum term of 120 days, and a maximum of 485 days.

Dolphin Drilling said the minimum term contract carried an effective dayrate of $325,000 including mobilisation.

“The final award of the contract for Blackford Dolphin shows the opportunities in Nigeria at a strong dayrate, in addition to building on the backlog for the rig. It also underlines the attractiveness of our assets, and we look forward to returning to revenue-generating operations in 2023,” said the drilling company CEO Bjørnar Iversen.

The Peak Petroleum contract is due to start in April 2024. Dolphin has projected the rig would be free in July 2025.

Troubled waters

Peak has one asset, a stake in OML 122, which is 25 to 60 km offshore in the western Niger Delta, with water depths of 40 to 300 metres. The licence is to the east of Shell’s Bonga field and southwest of the EA fields. OML 122 covers 1,295 square km.

Dolphin Drilling’s Bulford Dolphin was involved in drilling on the licence in 2005 to 2007.

It had made a number of discoveries. The first well, the Bilabri DX-1, flowed at 7,188 barrels per day and 26 million cubic feet of gas.

Peak, and its partner Equator Exploration, launched a development programme and ordered an FPSO from BW Offshore.

However, militants attacked the semi-submersible a number of times, kidnapping a number of expatriate workers.

The rig contract was cancelled under force majeure conditions in 2007. BW Offshore terminated the FPSO contract. Equator and Peak fell out over funding challenges and legal battles took over. Oando acquired an 81.5% stake in Equator in 2009. Peak has a 95% stake in OML 122.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts