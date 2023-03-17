Skikda expansion on course for Hakkar visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Skikda expansion on course for Hakkar visit

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/03/2023, 9:55 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SonatrachPeople in hard hats talk under a blue sky
Sonatrach head Toufik Hakkar visits the Skikda expansion project. Skikda, Algeria. Supplied by Sonatrach Date; 16/03/2023

Sonatrach head Toufik Hakkar has visited Skikda to observe progress at the expansion project under way.

The work is 90% complete, Sonatrach said in a statement. The company said the project would increase its ability to load and unload hydrocarbons, including the sale of LNG.

Works under way at a port © Supplied by Sonatrach
The Skikda expansion project. Date; 16/03/2023

The work will allow larger ships to dock. Sonatrach said gas carriers with capacity of 220,000 cubic metres and oil tankers with up to 250,000 tonnes.

Sonatrach described the expansion project as one of its pivotal projects, which would help the company expand internationally.

Hakkar and his delegation also visited the RA1K Skikda refining complex. The visit involved an inspection of the fuel tanks, which are being brought up to higher safety standards.

The port expansion project includes the construction of a secondary pier for LNG loading, a new quay for products and conversion of the LNG-M1 loading station into an LPG loading station. It also involves a new oil berth for larger oil vessels, with reinforcement and extension of the main pier.

Skikda LNG has struggled in recent times. The facility was out of action from mid-2020 to mid-2021 as a result of a turbine control issue. It was offline for another six weeks earlier this year for maintenance, restarting in mid-February.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

