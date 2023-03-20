Serinus struggles with rig delivery woes at Sabria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Serinus struggles with rig delivery woes at Sabria

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/03/2023, 11:03 am
Serinus Energy intends to prove up its cash generation skills this year in Tunisia and Romania, after having ditched its debt.

Serinus Energy struggled to make progress in Tunisia in 2022 amid rig supply problems with monopoly provider Compagnie Tunisienne de Forage (CTF).

Serinus signed up the CTF-006 rig for delivery in May last year. However, CTF was unable to meet this requirement.

The Tunisian company only managed to deliver another rig, CTF-004, in December 2022. CTF said it had no other rigs available. Workover operations began in December, the company said.

“Having defaulted on this contract the CTF then attempted to provide a replacement rig. The rig suggested was not certified to the degree required by Serinus and was therefore delayed until mid-December,” said Serinus CEO Jeffrey Auld.

“Given the state owned, monopolistic nature of CTF the company was deprived of normal contractual remedies and was forced to wait until a suitable rig became available,” he continued.

Artificial lift

Serinus had been planning to carry out an artificial lift programme on the Sabria field, beginning with the W-1 well. This is a suspended well where Serinus believes a pump installation would provide benefits.

As a result of the delays, the company was unable to carry out the W-1 workover and pump installation. Delays to this well had the impact of pushing back work on the N-2 well. A previous operator drilled this in 1980 but it was damaged during completion. It intends to carry out more artificial lift work on wells on the field.

Serinus expects the N-2 well to be producing by mid-2023.

Sabria holds around 445 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which only 1.1% has been produced. Serinus has described the field as “an excellent asset for remedial work to increase production”. There is also scope for further development.

Auld said the company was focused on increasing the recovery factor at its Tunisian fields. He also noted global fabrication delays, which had slowed the company’s pump procurement plans.

“Technically the merits of this programme remain valid and the company is doggedly pursuing the completion of the workovers in SAB W-1 and N-2 as soon as possible.”

