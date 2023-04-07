FPSO sets sail for Eni’s Baleine project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

FPSO sets sail for Eni’s Baleine project

Installation of the subsea production system is under way and Eni aims to begin producing by June this year. 
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/04/2023, 8:00 am
© Supplied by EniThe sailaway ceremony. Dubai. Supplied by Eni Date; 06/04/2023
The sailaway ceremony. Dubai. Supplied by Eni Date; 06/04/2023

The Firenze FPSO has left Dubai, setting sail for Eni’s Baleine field in Cote d’Ivoire.

The field holds around 2.5 billion barrels of oil in place and 3.3 trillion cubic feet of gas. Eni has said the development will be Africa’s first scope 1 and 2 emission net zero projects.

The ceremony to celebrate the sail away was attended by Cote d’Ivoire Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly.

Also present were Eni COO Guido Brusco, upstream director Luca Vignati and its Cote d’Ivoire managing director Nicola Mavilla.

“One of the most ambitious initiatives of Eni’s natural resources, the Baleine project, which means ‘Whale’ in French, represents not only the largest hydrocarbon field discovered in the Ivory Coast but also the first Net Zero emissions development in Africa,” said Brusco.

Eni has said it will rename the FPSO once it arrives at the field. The field covers blocks CI-101 and CI-802.

The facility will have throughput of 15,000 barrels per day and 25 million cubic feet per day of gas. Installation of the subsea production system is under way and Eni aims to begin producing by June this year.

Eni is also working on a second phase to the project. This reached final investment decision (FID) in December 2022 and aims to begin production by December 2024.

The Italian company also has other blocks off Cote d’Ivoire: CI-205, CI-501, CI-401 and CI-801. It works on them with state-owned PetroCi.

Eni awarded work on the Firenze FPSO to Saipem. The contract runs for 10 years. The service company also won a contract for subsea, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF). A pipeline will carry gas onshore.

Eni previously used the Firenze for a field off Italy. It halted work in 2018.

