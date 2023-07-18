Woodside sees higher costs, delays at Sangomar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Woodside sees higher costs, delays at Sangomar

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/07/2023, 7:37 am Updated: 18/07/2023, 12:10 pm
Woodside Energy has warned that costs on its Senegalese project have risen by 7-13% and first oil has slipped into mid-2024.

Initially, the Australian company had guided the Sangomar field would cost $4.6 billion. Now, the company has increased that to $4.9-5.2bn.

Woodside said it had carried out a cost and schedule review on the first phase development, after finding it needed to carry out remedial work on the FPSO.

The company had not expected the remedial work, Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said. The priority was safe completion of all activities.

“We have taken the prudent decision to have the remedial work conducted while the FPSO remains at the shipyard in Singapore,” she said.

“This minimises the impact to the project schedule as it is safer, more efficient and more cost effective than undertaking the work offshore Senegal. This approach ensures we can achieve production start-up in line with the adjusted schedule and ramp up operations as planned.”

Woodside did not identify the cause of the FPSO problems. It struck a deal for a 100,000 barrel per day vessel from Modec in January 2020.

Progress

As at June 30, Sangomar was 88% complete. Subsea installation was at 76% and subsea work scope 95%.

The Ocean BlackHawk reached the end of its contract in July. The Ocean BlackRhino will carry out the rest of the drilling. Of the 23 wells on the project, 12 have been drilled and completed.

Woodside said the drilling results showed the “quality of the resource”.

Changes in the project schedule have no impact on Woodside’s production guidance for 2023, O’Neill said.

In its first quarter results, Woodside said spending on Sangomar for the period had been $279mn.

Delays to first oil will have an impact on Australian minnow FAR. The latter had been involved in Sangomar. However, it was unable to finance its share of costs. It retains a contingent payable from Woodside, worth $55mn.

Capricorn Energy has also raised a concern on the delay of first oil. The company is due a contingent payment of $25-50mn if first oil is achieved in the first half of 2024.

If Sangomar starts up any later than the first half of next year, “there is no payment”, Capricorn said.

Updated at 12:10 with Capricorn warning on contingent payment. 

