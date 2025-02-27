Aberdeen firm Subsea Supplies eyes growth after hitting £10million milestone

Aberdeen-based Subsea Supplies is celebrating its 25th anniversary after a record-breaking financial year, where turnover hit £10million.

The trusted supplier of advanced offshore and underwater technology equipment is now looking to grow further after reaching the major milestone.

The firm already provides equipment to more than 45 countries. Now plans are in place to double production capabilities, along with an expansion of its premises.

Sales director Pauline McCann said: “Reaching the £10 million milestone is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our customers and partners.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we are investing in every aspect of the business, from scaling up our facilities and enhancing production capabilities, to strengthening our brand and growing our team. This continued investment will allow us to better serve our customers globally and drive further growth in the years to come.”

So, what’s in store for Subsea Supplies in 2025?

Major expansion of production and premises

Since its establishment in 2000, the company has increased its headcount from three members to 15.

It has strengthened its team with key strategic hires, including a business development manager, a marketing manager and a sales coordinator.

Now it is looking to recruit a sales manager and additional workshop staff to support a major extension of its premises and increased production capacity.

Based at Units 1 and 2 in Murcar Commercial Park, the company is set to expand into Unit 3 in April. The move will significantly increase the size of its workshop, allowing for enhanced operations.

To support this growth, the company has invested in an additional neoprene moulding machine, effectively doubling its production capabilities.

This expansion will enhance Subsea Supplies service offering to include the refurbishment of Innerspace thrusters and the capability to stock Nexans ROV tethers locally.

Development builds on worldwide success

Over its 25 years, Subsea Supplies has developed a strong international footprint. The company delivers subsea equipment to clients from ambitious small companies to global businesses. It provides underwater technology to more than 45 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, USA and UAE, among many others.

It works with operators including Burton Subsea, Nexans, Sun Star Electric, Masto, Innerspace and Clear Com.

The company is the only distributor for the Burton product range in Europe and holds a certification to manufacture Burton cable and connector assemblies to Eaton standards, solidifying its commitment to quality and excellence.

Pauline added: “For more than two decades, we have formed partnerships with respected brands, delivering equipment for a broad spectrum of underwater activities. We’ve built our reputation on industry knowledge, a track record for delivery and unparalleled customer service in the supply of quality components.”

