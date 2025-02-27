Aberdeen firm Subsea Supplies eyes growth after hitting £10million milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm Subsea Supplies eyes growth after hitting £10million milestone

In partnership with Subsea Supplies
27/02/2025, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Subsea SuppliesSubsea Supplies staff outside its HQ.
The Subsea Supplies team are celebrating record-breaking financial results.

Aberdeen-based Subsea Supplies is celebrating its 25th anniversary after a record-breaking financial year, where turnover hit £10million.

The trusted supplier of advanced offshore and underwater technology equipment is now looking to grow further after reaching the major milestone.

The firm already provides equipment to more than 45 countries. Now plans are in place to double production capabilities, along with an expansion of its premises.

Sales director Pauline McCann said: “Reaching the £10 million milestone is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our customers and partners.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we are investing in every aspect of the business, from scaling up our facilities and enhancing production capabilities, to strengthening our brand and growing our team. This continued investment will allow us to better serve our customers globally and drive further growth in the years to come.”

So, what’s in store for Subsea Supplies in 2025?

Major expansion of production and premises

Andrew Smith, managing director, and Pauline McCann, sales director of Subsea Supplies. © Supplied by Subsea Supplies
Andrew Smith, managing director, and Pauline McCann, sales director of Subsea Supplies.

Since its establishment in 2000, the company has increased its headcount from three members to 15.

It has strengthened its team with key strategic hires, including a business development manager, a marketing manager and a sales coordinator.

Now it is looking to recruit a sales manager and additional workshop staff to support a major extension of its premises and increased production capacity.

Based at Units 1 and 2 in Murcar Commercial Park, the company is set to expand into Unit 3 in April. The move will significantly increase the size of its workshop, allowing for enhanced operations.

To support this growth, the company has invested in an additional neoprene moulding machine, effectively doubling its production capabilities.

This expansion will enhance Subsea Supplies service offering to include the refurbishment of Innerspace thrusters and the capability to stock Nexans ROV tethers locally.

Development builds on worldwide success

Over its 25 years, Subsea Supplies has developed a strong international footprint. The company delivers subsea equipment to clients from ambitious small companies to global businesses. It provides underwater technology to more than 45 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, USA and UAE, among many others.

It works with operators including Burton Subsea, Nexans, Sun Star Electric, Masto, Innerspace and Clear Com.

The company is the only distributor for the Burton product range in Europe and holds a certification to manufacture Burton cable and connector assemblies to Eaton standards, solidifying its commitment to quality and excellence.

Pauline added: “For more than two decades, we have formed partnerships with respected brands, delivering equipment for a broad spectrum of underwater activities. We’ve built our reputation on industry knowledge, a track record for delivery and unparalleled customer service in the supply of quality components.”

For more information visit the Subsea Supplies website

