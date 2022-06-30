BP and Shell to pay employee travel costs after abortion ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

BP and Shell to pay employee travel costs after abortion ruling

BP (LON: BP)  and Shell (LON: SHEL) will pay employee travel costs following the US Supreme Court abortion ruling last week.
By Bloomberg
30/06/2022, 7:03 am Updated: 30/06/2022, 7:05 am
© BloombergBP shell abortion
BP and Shell are the first oil majors to say they will assist with travel expenses following the abortion ruling.

BP (LON: BP)  and Shell (LON: SHEL) will pay employee travel costs following the US Supreme Court abortion ruling last week.

The pair are the first oil majors to say they will assist with travel expenses for US employees who cannot readily access health services.

Last week the US Supreme Court removed the constitutional right for an abortion.

“We believe that all of our US employees are entitled to consistent and safe access to the benefits already covered by our health care plans,” BP said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

“That’s why BP has decided to assist with travel expenses for covered health care services that cannot be obtained near where an employee lives.”

The European oil majors both have big operations and offices in Texas, one of the 26 states that will or are likely to ban almost all abortions following last week’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

They join corporate giants including Apple Inc., Bank of America Corp., and Microsoft Corp. in widening their health policies to include travel and other services for procedures that will be restricted as a result of the ruling.

“We are updating our national health care options to ensure access to a broad range of medical services, including those that require travel,” Shell said in a statement.

“As health care plan coverages and laws are subject to change, Shell will continue to work with our benefit providers to ensure our employee’s plan options remain inclusive, equitable and uninterrupted.”

Schlumberger, the world’s biggest oilfield-services provider, said Tuesday it may expand workers’ health-care benefits by offering “some travel coverage” to “ensure fair and equal access.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts