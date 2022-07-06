Equinor offers support for US employees who have to travel for abortions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

Equinor offers support for US employees who have to travel for abortions

Equinor will offer financial support to employees in the United States who will have to travel out of the state they live in to have an abortion.
By Ryan Duff
06/07/2022, 11:07 am Updated: 06/07/2022, 11:16 am
Equinor
Statoil will change its name to Equinor

Equinor will offer financial support to employees in the United States who will have to travel out of the state they live in to have an abortion.

The Norway-based company are taking a stand alongside BP and Shell who have also made the decision to assist with travel expenses for US employees who cannot readily access health services.

With offices in Houston, Connecticut, Boston, San Francisco and New York, Equinor has around 1,000 employees in the United States.

This comes as a result of the overturning of Roe v Wade which ruled that the Constitution of the United States generally protects the liberty to choose to have an abortion.

The supreme courts decision marks the first time since the 1970’s that women in the United States do not ha a constitutional right to an abortion.

Equinor spokesperson Ola Morten Aanestad said: “We believe that women’s opportunity to decide on their own lives and health is a fundamental right and a prerequisite for equality.”

Outwith the energy sector, a number of large companies in the United States, such as Amazon, Apple and Disney have, after the Supreme Court’s decision became known, decided that they will cover travel expenses for employees who have to travel to other states to have an abortion.

BP explained in a statement “We believe that all of our US employees are entitled to consistent and safe access to the benefits already covered by our health care plans,

“That’s why BP has decided to assist with travel expenses for covered health care services that cannot be obtained near where an employee lives.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts