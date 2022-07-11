Texans asked to conserve electricity as grid nears the brink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Texans asked to conserve electricity as grid nears the brink

Texas residents and businesses, including the biggest names in oil, autos and technology, are being asked to conserve electricity Monday afternoon during a heat wave that’s expected to push the state’s grid near its breaking point.
By Bloomberg
11/07/2022, 12:51 pm Updated: 11/07/2022, 12:51 pm
Pedestrians walk along a street during a heatwave in Dallas, Texas, US, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Photographer: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg

The call for conservation lasts from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and no system-wide outages are expected for now, said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the main grid operator. Compounding the record demand are low wind speeds, which are keeping the state’s massive fleet of turbines at less than 10% of their potential output.

The tightest hour Monday is expected to be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., when the amount of available generating capacity is seen at just 0.6% above anticipated demand, according to ERCOT data. Temperatures across Texas, including in Austin, San Antonio, Waco, and Abilene could set records for the date and Houston could get close with a high of 102 Fahrenheit (39 Celsius), said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center.

“Places like Austin are going to be above 100 through the weekend,” Roth said. “The heat is not going anywhere.”

Texas’s power grid remains under scrutiny more than a year after the system collapsed during a winter storm, leaving much of the state without power for days. More than 240 people died, and the true economic costs topped $50 billion. Officials enacted a raft of reforms following the crisis, but critics warn the system remains vulnerable.

ERCOT and state regulators asked industrial power users to prepare to curtail their usage voluntarily on Monday, especially when prices surge, said Katie Coleman, an attorney for the Texas Association of Manufacturers, who described the communication as typical for summertime events.

“There have been no directives for any industrials to curtail involuntarily,” she said.

The biggest companies operating in Texas include Exxon Mobil, Tesla, Apple and American Airlines Group, and two Major League Baseball teams currently playing their seasons. The NASA Johnson Space Center is in Houston.

Roth said drought, which covers nearly 87% of Texas, is adding to the high temperatures. Without much soil moisture the sun’s energy goes directly into heating the air. An area of high pressure stuck over the lower Great Plains into Texas is just magnifying the sultry conditions.

There may not be as many record temperatures in coming days, but that doesn’t signal a cool-off because it becomes harder to set new highs as July unfolds, Roth said.

“For a lot of that area, it is going to be a while before they are below 100,” Roth said.

