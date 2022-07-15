Apache names former BP deputy CEO as new chairman

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Apache (Nasdaq: APA) has named the former deputy CEO of BP as its new chairman.

H. Lamar McKay takes over the role on September 1 from John Lowe who has announced his retirement.

The 63-year-old was appointed to the Apache board in February 2021, having joined the firm from BP where he was chief transition officer from October 2019.

Prior to that he served as the deputy CEO at BP from February 2016.

Since beginning his career in 1980 with Amoco, other roles have included serving as CEO of the worldwide upstream business at BP and working as chairman and president of its America business.

Outgoing Mr Lowe said: “We are pleased to announce Lamar will be assuming the role of APA board chair following my retirement.

“Lamar is a respected leader in the industry, with over 40 years of international natural gas and oil experience, and his appointment is a testament to his excellent working relationship with all of our board and senior management.

“On behalf of the entire board, we welcome Lamar as our next board chair.”

Mr Lowe, also 63, served on the board of US-based Apache since 2013, having previously held a series of senior roles with ConocoPhillips.

“We would like to thank John for his longstanding service to APA, as board chair since 2015, and as a director since 2013,” said Mr. McKay.

“John’s leadership helped guide the company through some of the most challenging years of its 68-year history. We greatly appreciate his vision, strategic guidance and commitment and wish him the best in his future efforts.”

Apache shares are trading at $31.58.