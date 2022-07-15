Apache names former BP deputy CEO as new chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Apache names former BP deputy CEO as new chairman

Apache (Nasdaq: APA) has named the former deputy CEO of BP as its new chairman.
By Allister Thomas
15/07/2022, 7:37 am Updated: 15/07/2022, 7:38 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Apacheapache chairman
Changes at the top: Outgoing chairman John Lowe (left) and the incoming H. Lamar McKay.

H. Lamar McKay takes over the role on September 1 from John Lowe who has announced his retirement.

The 63-year-old was appointed to the Apache board in February 2021, having joined the firm from BP where he was chief transition officer from October 2019.

Prior to that he served as the deputy CEO at BP from February 2016.

Since beginning his career in 1980 with Amoco, other roles have included serving as CEO of the worldwide upstream business at BP and working as chairman and president of its America business.

Outgoing Mr Lowe said: “We are pleased to announce Lamar will be assuming the role of APA board chair following my retirement.

“Lamar is a respected leader in the industry, with over 40 years of international natural gas and oil experience, and his appointment is a testament to his excellent working relationship with all of our board and senior management.

“On behalf of the entire board, we welcome Lamar as our next board chair.”

Mr Lowe, also 63, served on the board of US-based Apache since 2013, having previously held a series of senior roles with ConocoPhillips.

“We would like to thank John for his longstanding service to APA, as board chair since 2015, and as a director since 2013,” said Mr. McKay.

“John’s leadership helped guide the company through some of the most challenging years of its 68-year history. We greatly appreciate his vision, strategic guidance and commitment and wish him the best in his future efforts.”

Apache shares are trading at $31.58.

