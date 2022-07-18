Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Worley lands wide-ranging services contract on Shell platforms in Gulf of Mexico

Worley (ASX: WOR) has landed a services contract for a clutch of Shell platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.
By Allister Thomas
18/07/2022, 8:07 am Updated: 18/07/2022, 8:09 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by ShellShell worley
Shell Perdido is one of five assets covered in the contract.

The three-year engineering and procurement services deal covers five of the eight assets operated by Shell in the region: Appomattox, Perdido, Stones, Auger and Enchilada-Salsa.

Worley will support Shell’s move to a “digitised and more efficient project delivery model” for maintenance and improvements of its assets, reducing its carbon intensity.

The contract also involves support for the Shell Whale deepwater development, which Worley is delivering greenfield engineering and procurement services works for.

Senior vice president at Worley, Jim Lenton, said: “We’ve worked with Shell for over 30 years.

“And our ongoing partnership is a real opportunity to create a positive impact on the offshore operations and the communities in the Gulf of Mexico at a time when making sustainable transformation a reality is more important than ever.”

The work will enable improvements with respect to safety, productivity, sustainability and operating costs via more simplified and digitised ays of working.

It covers work ranging from subsea topsides modifications and large modular waterflood installations, to asset-equipment upgrades and integrity modifications.

Worley offices in Metairie and Houston will deliver the project, supported by engineering teams in India and other locations with offshore skills.

Mr Lenton added: “This project is a great example of how we help our customers optimize the efficiency of their assets on the one hand, while supporting decarbonisation initiatives on the other.”

Australia-listed Worley’s share price is up 2.28% this morning to 13.47 AUD.

