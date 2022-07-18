Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Worley (ASX: WOR) has landed a services contract for a clutch of Shell platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.

The three-year engineering and procurement services deal covers five of the eight assets operated by Shell in the region: Appomattox, Perdido, Stones, Auger and Enchilada-Salsa.

Worley will support Shell’s move to a “digitised and more efficient project delivery model” for maintenance and improvements of its assets, reducing its carbon intensity.

The contract also involves support for the Shell Whale deepwater development, which Worley is delivering greenfield engineering and procurement services works for.

Senior vice president at Worley, Jim Lenton, said: “We’ve worked with Shell for over 30 years.

“And our ongoing partnership is a real opportunity to create a positive impact on the offshore operations and the communities in the Gulf of Mexico at a time when making sustainable transformation a reality is more important than ever.”

The work will enable improvements with respect to safety, productivity, sustainability and operating costs via more simplified and digitised ays of working.

It covers work ranging from subsea topsides modifications and large modular waterflood installations, to asset-equipment upgrades and integrity modifications.

Worley offices in Metairie and Houston will deliver the project, supported by engineering teams in India and other locations with offshore skills.

Mr Lenton added: “This project is a great example of how we help our customers optimize the efficiency of their assets on the one hand, while supporting decarbonisation initiatives on the other.”

Australia-listed Worley’s share price is up 2.28% this morning to 13.47 AUD.