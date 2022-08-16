US energy fund cashes in on anti-ESG fervour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas

US energy fund cashes in on anti-ESG fervour

An ETF with a defiantly “post ESG” label has claimed success after its first full week of trading.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/08/2022, 2:24 pm Updated: 16/08/2022, 2:35 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Pumpjacks operate on oil wells in the Permian Basin. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
The DRLL fund has $100 million of assets under management (AUM) and more than $160mn in traded volume, Strive Asset Management reported. This, the company said, was the largest non-seeded ETF launch in 2022.

Strive executive chairman Vivek Ramaswamy said the investor aimed to unlock the US energy sector’s potential with a focus on excellence and increased oil and gas production. This is opposed to the “social agendas imposed by large ESG-linked asset managers”, Ramaswamy said.

Small dollar trades have driven DRLL’s progress thus far, said Strive’s head of products Matt Cole. The average trade size for the ETF was $4,055, it said, versus the average for other ETF launches this year of $5.7mn. “The success of DRLL has been driven by smaller dollar trades,” Cole said.

The fund is passively managed. It aims to track the total return of the Solactive GBS United States 1000 Index, which is closely correlated to BlackRock’s US Energy Index.

Trading in DRLL exceeded that of BlackRock’s passively managed energy fund, IYE. Strive said it aims to exceed IYE’s AUM by the end of 2023. IYE has around $2 billion in AUM.

Taking to the streets

Strive launched a “national education campaign” in July. The company said asset managers such as BlackRock and Vanguard, had “effectively caused US energy companies to produce less oil and natural gas in the US, creating the spike in prices”.

The investor has also flagged up activist investor Engine No. 1. While holding a small stake in ExxonMobil, Engine No. 1 managed to influence the election of three directors. As a result of this, Strive said, Exxon has scaled back production targets and extended the “energy crisis Americans face today”.

Ramaswamy, speaking in July, said asset managers had pushed for change at US companies, but avoided criticism of Chinese companies.

Ramaswamy was formerly CEO of pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences. He stepped down from this role in order to be able to express his personal views. The executive went on to publish a book, “Woke, Inc”.

PayPal founder Peter Thiel and activist investor Bill Ackman, of Pershing Square, have backed Strive.

David Heikkinen joined Strive as its chief energy strategist last week. Heikkinen had previously worked at Pickering Energy Partners. On LinkedIn, the analyst said the “energy sector is poised for dramatic outperformance as companies and management teams are unshackled”.

