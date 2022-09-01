Pemex oil trading head leaves ahead of key talks with buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pemex oil trading head leaves ahead of key talks with buyers

Armando Mejia Sanchez, the head of crude oil at the trading arm of Mexico’s state-owned oil firm Pemex, is retiring, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
01/09/2022, 7:19 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergThe Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) logo is displayed on a storage tank at the company's Miguel Hidalgo Refinery in Tula de Allende, Mexico, on Thursday, March 6, 2014. Photographer: Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg
Mejia, who was appointed to the role at Pemex’s PMI unit in 2019, will be temporarily succeeded by Celina Torres Uribe until a permanent replacement is announced, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the moves haven’t been made public. A Pemex representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Mejia couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The changes come at a crucial time for PMI as it prepares to sit down with oil refiners from the US and Asia to discuss how much oil it plans to export in 2023. One area of concern will be Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s pledge to increase fuel production at domestic refineries, which could potentially reduce the amount of crude available for shipment.

Adding to the company’s internal challenges, Pemex and PMI have seen a string of director departures in recent years as the firm has struggled under the highest debt of any oil producer and long-term production declines.

Mexico is the top supplier of crude to Gulf Coast refineries including Valero Energy Corp. and Chevron Corp. and it delivers a significant share to Repsol SA. Every year, between September and December, traders pay a visit to the Torre Ejecutiva, where Pemex’s headquarters are located in Mexico City, for meetings with PMI’s top executives to discuss how much oil they may be able to buy.

Earlier this year, Pemex backtracked on a plan to slash crude oil exports by more than half as global oil prices were skyrocketing. Its Dos Bocas refinery, with a capacity to handle 340,000 barrels per day, officially opened in July but has yet to begin producing fuel.

