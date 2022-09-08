Maersk Drilling secures six-month extension for drillship with Shell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shell (LON: SHEL) has exercised an option to extend its use of the Maersk Voyager for drilling services offshore Mexico.

The contract extension is expected to begin in April 2023, and follow straight on from the current deal for the seventh generation drillship.

A firm duration of six months is in place.

The value of the extension is approximately $77 million, excluding integrated services expected to be provided and potential performance bonuses.

Shell and Maersk Drilling have further amended the options included in the deal, so that it now contains options to add up to 18 months of additional drilling work.

Both parties have also agreed to implement the RigFlow solution, delivered by Maersk Drilling subsidiary Horizon56, for the drilling campaign offshore Mexico.

RigFlow supports a strong operational performance by standardising and digitalising the core workflows involved in well construction.

That includes real-time exchange of information between onshore planning units, the offshore drilling teams, and the service companies supporting the operations.

Maersk Voyager is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship that was delivered in 2014. It is currently mobilising for a drilling campaign offshore Suriname with Shell.