Pemex, Talos agree to share some decisions on Zama oil field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

Pemex, Talos agree to share some decisions on Zama oil field

By Bloomberg
24/03/2023, 7:01 am
© BloombergFuel prices at a Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) gas station in Naucalpan, Mexico State, Mexico, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Soaring prices of food and fuel across Latin America are hitting the poor the hardest, creating a political tinderbox that?s a warning to the world. Photographer: Luis Antonio Rojas/Bloomberg
Fuel prices at a Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) gas station in Naucalpan, Mexico State, Mexico, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Soaring prices of food and fuel across Latin America are hitting the poor the hardest, creating a political tinderbox that?s a warning to the world. Photographer: Luis Antonio Rojas/Bloomberg

Petroleos Mexicanos and Talos Energy have finalized a plan to develop the giant oil field Zama in a deal that will enable Talos and its partners to participate in operational decisions after the Mexican state oil giant was granted operatorship.

The development plan, which was submitted to Mexico’s oil regulator for approval on Thursday, envisions the creation of a so-called integrated project team in which all four stakeholders — Pemex, Talos and its partners Wintershall DEA and Harbour Energy — help shape the development of the 800-million-barrel find, according to press statements from the companies.

The deal is a somewhat of consolation prize for Talos after Mexican authorities granted operatorship of the megafield to Pemex following the discovery that Zama bled into a reservoir owned by the Mexican state oil bohemoth. While Talos had filed a notice of intent to go to arbitration over the decision, claiming it was a breach of the USMCA free trade agreement, the Houston-based driller has since tempered its expectations.

The development plan will allow Talos to co-lead with Pemex on operating and drilling decisions, its Chief Executive Officer Tim Duncan said in an interview.

“We will have a hand in the design and execution of everything related to that development plan,” he said.

Even so, the integrated project teams will report to a unit operating committee, which Pemex controls.

Under the presidency of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico has sought to give Pemex a bigger share of the nation’s oil territory. The president also reversed energy reforms made in 2013 and 2014 by his predecessor that had enabled the Talos-led consortium to make the discovery in the first place.

The plan includes drilling 46 wells with two offshore platforms, and the oil and gas will be sent to a new onshore facility at the Dos Bocas port, Pemex said in the statement. Zama is expected to reach 180,000 barrels a day of output, about 10% of Mexico’s total oil production, Pemex said in a Thursday statement.

Regulator approval for the field development plan is one of the last steps before the companies involved in the project finalize their investments. The so-called final investment decision is targeted in the next year, Wintershall said in a statement.

So far, Talos and its partners have invested about $350 million in the project while Pemex has yet to invest significantly. The development of Zama is expected to require a total investment between $4 billion to $5 billion over the next 30 years.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts