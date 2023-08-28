Aberdeen’s Centurion Group marks further expansion in Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Aberdeen’s Centurion Group marks further expansion in Canada

By Andrew Dykes
28/08/2023, 12:27 pm
Centurion Specialist Services
Centurion Group chief executive Fernando Assing

Centurion Group has acquired Canadian wastewater rentals and treatment provider RioView, in a further expansion into the North American market.

Based in Galahad, Alberta, and with operations throughout Western Canada, RioView provides septic systems and various rental equipment services for the oil and gas and other sectors.

Centurion said the deal, the value of which was not disclosed, would be “highly complementary” to its growth strategy and its commitment to helping customers become more efficient and sustainable.

RioView joins a growing roster of firms within the Centurion Canada Rentals & Services (Centurion CRS) unit, following the integration with WTS Rentals and other brands including Arctic Crane, Prospector Energy Services, Polar Septic Systems, Tango Delta Rentals and Trido Energy Services.

According to its website, Dyce-headquartered Centurion now employs more than 2,300 people in 13 countries.

The addition of RioView marks continued expansion in Canada for the group after it took on solar-powered equipment provider Trido Energy and Polar Septic Systems – another provider of wastewater rentals and treatment solutions – over the course of last year.

Centurion chief executive Fernando Assing said he was excited to be welcoming RioView staff to the Centurion team in Canada.

“Their services, footprint and reputation for delivering environment-focussed solutions compliment both our existing offerings and also support our strategic direction, and we look forward to helping RioView continue to grow as part of the Centurion family,” he added.

Centurion CRS president Trevor Williams said the company’s addition would give the firm the opportunity to offer services “on a larger scale”, particularly in Western Canada.

RioView owners Chris Blumhagen and Dawn Dalueg added: “We are thrilled to be joining Centurion at such an exciting period in their growth. Centurion is an industry leader in bringing environmentally conscious and effective equipment and solutions to their customers, and we are delighted that RioView will help expand that offering to even more customers across Western Canada.”

