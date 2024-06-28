Senate probes possibility of collusion between Big Oil and OPEC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Senate probes possibility of collusion between Big Oil and OPEC

By Bloomberg
28/06/2024, 6:53 am
© BloombergOil pumping jacks, also known as 'nodding donkeys', in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
A US Senate committee is investigating whether oil producers are illegally coordinating with OPEC to raise prices, following allegations that the former head of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. colluded with the cartel.

The probe is being led by Budget Committee Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse, an industry foe. He has requested documents from 18 oil companies — including Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), BP PLC (LON:BP), and Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) — on grounds that evidence suggests the oil and gas industry may be trying to depress production.

“I am concerned about the possibility that oil and gas companies could be engaging in collusive, anti-competitive activities with OPEC+ that would raise crude oil prices, resulting in higher costs not only for American families,” Whitehouse wrote in letters to the companies, made public Thursday.

The documents sought by Whitehouse include communications among company officials and members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries related to oil production and prices, from January 2020 to the present. Representatives of BP, Chevron and Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The probe comes after the Federal Trade Commission, as part of its review of Exxon’s $60 billion takeover of Pioneer, said it found evidence Pioneer’s former head, Scott Sheffield, sought to communicate with OPEC and US peers about oil pricing and output. The FTC referred the matter for a potential criminal investigation. Sheffield denies the allegations.

A spokeswoman for the American Petroleum Institute dismissed the new probe as “yet another election-year stunt.”

“The reality is that US producers have increased production to record levels despite a growing list of inflationary policies that hurt consumers and threaten to cede our energy advantage to nations hostile to US interests,” Bethany Williams, a spokeswoman for the trade group, said in an email.

