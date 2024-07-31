US oil and gas must cut methane 80% to meet industry targets, new data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

US oil and gas must cut methane 80% to meet industry targets, new data shows

By Bloomberg
31/07/2024, 3:26 pm
A natural gas flare burns near an oil pump jack at the New Harmony Oil Field in Grayville, Illinois, US, on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

One of the most comprehensive aerial surveys of methane gushing from US oil and gas facilities shows operators must slash emissions by roughly 80% or more to meet major industry targets.

The nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund conducted about 30 flights between June and October of last year over fossil fuel basins that account for nearly three-quarters of onshore oil and gas production in the contiguous US. On average, the data collected show that around 1.6% of gross gas production is released as methane into the atmosphere. That’s about eight times higher than what many operators have pledged to reach by 2030 or earlier in a bid to limit their emissions under programs including the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter.

The empirical observations come as new US Environmental Protection Agency methane rules set requirements for monitoring, repairing and replacing equipment at storage tanks, compressors, pneumatic pumps and other equipment used at oil and gas wells. The agency’s Super Emitter Program plans to leverage advanced detection technologies including satellites, aerial surveys and mobile monitoring to help identify and halt methane emissions.

Methane Loss Rates Vary Widely by Region | Many operators have pledged to limit methane emissions to 0.2%

A spokesperson for the American Petroleum Institute said oil and gas producers welcome transparency and accountability when it comes to emissions. “Our industry is working every day to meet growing energy demand while making significant progress in reducing methane emissions, and we can build on this progress through a sound EPA reporting framework, effective federal regulations and the deployment of advanced detection technologies,” American Petroleum Institute Vice President of Upstream Policy Holly Hopkins said in a statement.

The findings from EDF also have implications for liquified natural gas exports. The US is the largest exporter, and the data suggests the emissions could impact shipments to regions like the European Union, which will soon require buyers to pay a price for pollution embedded in imports.

The data was captured by an imaging  spectrometer mounted on a Lear 35 aircraft that can observe methane concentrations by analyzing the way sunlight reflects off the Earth. As light passes through a cloud of the gas, its intensity is weakened on certain wavelengths. The equipment is a precursor to more powerful and comprehensive observations from EDF’s MethaneSAT satellite that blasted into space in March and is scheduled to start releasing data as soon as this year.

The EDF survey covered portions of a dozen major fossil fuel production regions including the Permian, Appalachian and Anadarko basins. Basin loss rates varied widely between 0.94% and 7.8%. The total derived emissions rate of 860 metric tons of methane an hour across the 12 basins included in the analysis is more than four times the corresponding EPA gridded inventory as of 2020, the most recent data available.

