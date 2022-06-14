Eco drops JHI deal over lock-up differences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Eco drops JHI deal over lock-up differences

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has dropped its plans to acquire JHI Associates, which has a 17.5% stake in a Guyana block.
By Ed Reed
14/06/2022, 9:43 am Updated: 14/06/2022, 9:44 am
The company said it had been unable to reach a lock-up agreement. This would have prevented JHI shareholders from selling shares immediately.

Eco said this was intended to provide its shareholders with the “appropriate levels of protection”. It said dropping the deal was mutually agreed.

The company announced the planned deal in March this year. The cashless transaction would have seen Eco swap its shares for JHI’s. The agreement valued Canada-registered JHI at $52 million.

As a result, JHI would have a 34% stake in Eco after the deal, with the issue of 127mn new shares. Eco struck a deal earlier this year to buy Azinam, acquiring it through the issue of a 16.65% equity stake. Africa Oil has a 17.3% stake in Eco.

In addition to its stake in the Canje block, offshore Guyana, JHI also had a cash balance of $15mn. Eco had cash of $5.8mn as of the end of 2021 and raised around $25mn in April.

Balancing needs

“With the exclusivity period of our JHI negotiations ending last night, we have terminated the JHI proposed acquisition,” said Eco CEO Gil Holzman. “We are unable to proceed without the appropriate protection for our shareholders that such lock-up arrangements were designed to provide.”

Eco will continue to own a 7% stake in JHI.

“Notwithstanding termination of discussions, we and JHI may re-evaluate the proposed acquisition at a future date,” he said.

ExxonMobil operates the Canje block and has drilled three wells, none of which have been commercial. The company is planning to drill up to 12 wells on the area.

Eco is also planning to drill a well, starting in August, offshore South Africa in Block 2B. Partners on the shallow-water Gazania prospect have said it is low risk. This will cost Eco around $23mn, it said.

