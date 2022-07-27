Exxon racks up another two Guyana finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Exxon racks up another two Guyana finds

ExxonMobil has made another two discoveries in the Stabroek block, bringing the total number of its finds offshore Guyana to more than 25.
By Ed Reed
27/07/2022, 11:04 am
The Stena Drillmax vessel

The Seabob and Kiru-Kiru finds are the sixth and seventh this year.

The Seabob-1 found around 40 metres of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone. The Stena Carron drillship carried out the well in 1,421 metres of water.

The Kiru-Kiru-1 well found 30 metres. The Stena DrillMAX ship drilled this well, in 1,756 metres of water. Work at this well are continuing.

Exxon drilled the wells southeast of its Liza and Payara projects. Exxon reported three discoveries in Guyana in April. It drilled the Barreleye-1, Patwa-1 and Lukanani-1 wells also in the southeast.

“ExxonMobil and its partners continue to accelerate exploration, development and production activities for the benefit of all stakeholders, including the people of Guyana,” said Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company. “The resources we are investing in and discovering offshore Guyana will provide safe, secure energy for global markets for decades to come.”

Hess CEO John Hess said: “These discoveries will add to the discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block of approximately 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent, and we continue to see multibillion barrels of future exploration potential remaining.”

Production boom

There are two FPSOs on Stabroek, the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity, which are producing above their initial target of 340,000 barrels per day.

A third FPSO on Payara is due to start producing in 2024 and reach 220,000 bpd. A fourth, at Yellowtail, will produce 250,000 bpd and start in 2025.

Hess said six FPSOs were expected to be producing on Stabroek by 2027. These would provide production capacity of more than 1mn bpd. There is the potential, it said, for up to 10 FPSOs. The company has said the breakeven price for projects on Stabroek are $25-35 per barrel.

Exxon is the operator of the 26,800 square km Stabroek block, with a 45% stake. Hess Guyana Exploration has a 30% and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana has 25%.

In January, Exxon announced two more discoveries at Stabroek, at the Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 wells.

