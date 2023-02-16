Shell fires up Vito, with Whale to follow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Shell fires up Vito, with Whale to follow

Where Vito has led, Shell’s Whale will follow. The company reached FID on Whale in 2021 and it is due to begin producing in 2024.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/02/2023, 1:36 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergWorkers on the Shell Vito offshore oil platform docked at Kiewit Offshore Services while under construction in Ingleside, Texas, on April 6, 2022
Workers on the Shell Vito offshore oil platform docked at Kiewit Offshore Services while under construction in Ingleside, Texas, on April 6, 2022

Shell has begun producing at its Vito field, in the US Gulf of Mexico, with the aim of reaching 100,00 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company said Vito was its first to use a deepwater platform in the Gulf using a simplified and cost efficient design.

“Vito is an excellent example of how we are approaching our projects to meet the energy demands of today and tomorrow, while remaining resilient as we work toward achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” said Zoe Yujnovich, Shell’s Upstream Director.

The executive went on to say Vito would generate “greater value” for Shell in the Gulf. In the region, “our production has amongst the lowest greenhouse gas intensity in the world for producing oil”.

Shell Offshore has a 63.11% stake in Vito and is the operator. Equinor has the remaining 36.89%.

“Vito is a first-class asset in a key producing region for Equinor,” says Chris Golden, the Norwegian company’s US country manager.

“The US Gulf of Mexico delivers some of Equinor’s highest-value barrels, helping us meet society’s critical energy needs while maintaining our focus on reducing emissions towards becoming a net-zero energy company by 2050.”

Repeat business

The companies simplified the design for Vito in 2015. This reduced CO2 emissions by 80% over its lifetime while reducing costs more than 70%. The facility is a four-column semi-submersible host, with eight subsea wells.

Shell discovered Vito in 2009. Shell took the final investment decision (FID) on Vito in April 2018. The field includes four blocks in the Mississippi Canyon, in more than 1,220 metres of water. The field holds recoverable resource volumes of 290 million boe.

Production from Vito will flow into Shell Midstream’s Mars Pipeline system.

Where Vito has led, Shell’s Whale will follow. The company reached FID on Whale in 2021 and it is due to begin producing in 2024.

The design for Whale replicates 99% of Vito’s hull and 80% of its topsides.

