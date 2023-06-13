Trinidad dishes out blocks, Touchstone, Trinity among winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Trinidad dishes out blocks, Touchstone, Trinity among winners

“We are planning to fast track the first exploration well on Buenos Ayres within the next 12-18 months, subject to acquiring environmental approvals.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/06/2023, 12:09 pm Updated: 13/06/2023, 12:10 pm
© Supplied by MEEIMap showing Trinidad's 2022 bid round, with Touchstone and Trinity among winners
Trinidad & Tobago has made some awards under its 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round.

The country has not officially announced results but two companies have reported awards.

Trinity

Trinity Exploration & Production said today that the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) had granted its application for the Buenos Ayres block. The company’s bid bested Hunter Resources’ offer for the block.

Trinity CEO Jeremy Bridglalsingh said the company expected better commercial and stronger legal terms than on its existing licences. “The Buenos Ayres block is highly unusual being a relatively undrilled block in what is a very mature basin setting”, he said. “We are planning to fast track the first exploration well on Buenos Ayres within the next 12-18 months, subject to acquiring environmental approvals.”

Touchstone

Touchstone Exploration said its local unit, Primera Oil and Gas, had won the Cipero onshore block.

The next step is for MEEI to begin discussions with the companies on the grant of an exploration and production licence.

The ministry told Primera that its bid for the Charuma block had failed to meet technical requirements. However, the company can hold talks with MEEI on improving the minimum work programme.

Heritage Petroleum will take a 20% stake in the Cipero block, Touchstone said.

“Although the primary geological target for the Cipero acreage is the Herrera Formation, our team has also identified additional targets within the Cretaceous,” said Touchstone CEO Paul Baay. “In addition to the execution of the licence, we will be required to conduct geological studies, reprocess existing 2D seismic data, and apply for regulatory permits prior to drilling, which is anticipated to take a minimum of three years.”

On offer

In January, the ministry said the eight blocks up for grabs had received 16 bids.

The St. Mary’s block received the most interest, with four bids. One of these offers came from Touchstone’s Primera. Other bidders were A&V Oil and Gas, Decker Petroleum & Marketing and Hunter Resources. St. Mary’s was under licence to Range Resources and Petrotrin until 2020.

Primera also missed out on the Tulsa and Guayaguayare onshore blocks.

Eco Oil and Gas Solutions made bids for Tulsa, Cipero and Guayaguayare. Challenger Energy also made a bid for Guayaguayare, but has not reported on the results yet. Hunter Resources also bid for the Buenos Ayres block and the South West Peninsula onshore. NABI Construction T&T bid for Aripero.

Reuters, in May, reported A&V had been recommended for St. Mary’s, Eco for Tulsa and Challenger for Guayaguayare and NABI for Aripero.

MEEI said it had not received bids for Cory D, Cory F and South West Peninsula Offshore.

