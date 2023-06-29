CGX share price slides despite Guyana success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

CGX share price slides despite Guyana success

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/06/2023, 12:43 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Guyana parliament building
Guyana's parliament building

CGX Energy and Frontera Energy have celebrated a new oil discovery off Guyana – but the former’s share price sank on the news.

CGX was down 14.75% today following the announcement that the Wei-1 well had found oil, on the Corentyne block. Frontera, which is the major shareholder in CGX and joint venture partner on the block, was slightly up on the day.

The Wei-1 well found 210 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sands in the Santonian horizon, CGX reported. It plans to release the drilling rig in early July.

The partners did acquire wireline logs and extensive core samples, they reported. “However, due to a tool failure downhole and a new tool not being available, oil samples were not obtained,” CGX said.

The company went on to say it would commission a laboratory to assess the rock and fluid properties of the Santonian over the next 23 months. This information should define the net pay of the well and the basis for evaluation.

The joint venture partners have also increased their net pay assessment on the Maastrichtian and Campanian intervals to 77 feet. They did retrieve fluid samples from these areas, showing light crude in the Campanian and sweet medium crude in the Maastrichtian.

Over the next few months, the companies will integrate the results into an updated view of the northern part of the Corentyne block. This holds the recent Wei-1 well and the Kawa-1, in addition to a “prospective central channel complex” that has not yet been drilled.

The two companies believe there is “significant potential” in the block, they said.

Cross-border option

Welligence Energy Analytics said commerciality had not been determined but said it was a “back-to-back technical exploration success”, following the Kawa find in 2022. “Could this become the next development in the country after ExxonMobil’s Stabroek?”

The consultants went on to note Corentyne is to the south of Stabroek and TotalEnergies’ Block 58, in Suriname. Guyana is working on updating its Petroleum Act, which could pave the way for a cross-border unitisation. ExxonMobil and partners have found around 11 billion barrels in Stabroek, while Total has also made a number of finds.

CGX began drilling the Wei-1 well in January. At that point, it said it may opt to drill more wells in the area. CGX has a 32% stake in Corentyne, while Frontera has 68%.

Drilling costs have been an issue at the Wei well. In June, CGX reported these had risen to $190-195mn. Before drilling, the companies had predicted $130-140mn.

The Noble Discoverer drilled the Wei well. Next up for the rig is work for Ecopetrol, offshore Colombia, where it will drill the Orca North-1 exploration well. The contract is due to start in November.

