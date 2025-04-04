Ineos completes USA acquisition as Ratcliffe calls for North Sea rethink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Ineos completes USA acquisition as Ratcliffe calls for North Sea rethink

Erikka Askeland By Anna Kachkova
04/04/2025, 7:20 am
© Bloombergjim ratcliffe europe
Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, chairman and founder of Ineos accused the UK government of “squeezing the life out” of oil and gas in the North Sea with its tax rates on energy producers.

Ineos Energy announced the completion its acquisition of CNOOC Energy Holdings USA’s assets in the US Gulf of Mexico.

CNOOC Energy Holdings USA is a US subsidiary of China’s CNOOC International.

The deal comes as Petronineos, a joint venture between Ineos and another Chinese state-owned company, PetroChina, prepares to shut down the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland in the second quarter of 2025 with hundreds of expected job losses.

The closure has been attributed to global market pressures and intensifying competition from refiners elsewhere in the world but comes amid a broader pivot away from the UK by Ineos.

Project Willow – a report funded by both the Scottish and UK Governments – has laid out several potential options to create new jobs in the area in the future.

Writing in the Telegraph, Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe accused the UK government of “squeezing the life out” of oil and gas in the North Sea with its tax rates on energy producers.

He called on the government to remove the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) – the windfall tax on profits from oil and gas production – and return tax rates for the energy industry to levels competitive with the US. Then, he wrote, investment would return to the North Sea.

The EPL was introduced in 2022 in response to the rise in energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine. Since then, Ratcliffe noted, the tax has been increased and extended, with the headline tax rate on profits from production reaching 78%. This, he argued, has “created acute fiscal uncertainty” for the oil and gas industry, leaving the UK more dependent on imports of energy as producers hold off on new North Sea investment and turn their attention overseas.

He highlighted Ineos is a North Sea producer delivering “natural gas to the UK from gas fields off Humberside and the Orkneys and our stake in the Greater Laggan Area”.

“In 2017, we also acquired the Forties Pipeline System, which transports oil and gas from over 80 offshore fields – roughly half of North Sea production.

“We are happy to pay our taxes on earnings from operations in the North Sea, but we need a stable tax regime that gives us the certainty to plan and invest for the long term.”

He added: “Compare all this to the US, where production is at an all-time high and where the fiscal policy is highly effective and stable, providing an investable business environment and security of supply of domestic energy.”

Ineos is continuing to grow its footprint in the US with the Gulf deal. The transaction represents Ineos’ third major investment in the US in the past three years and brings the company’s global production to over 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

In the first of the other two transactions, Ineos agreed to buy 1.4m tonnes per year (tpy) of LNG from Sempra Infrastructure’s Port Arthur LNG terminal, which is under construction in Texas, in December 2022. It then completed its acquisition of a portion of Chesapeake Energy’s oil and gas assets in South Texas’ Eagle Ford shale in May 2023.

The Gulf deal represents Ineos’ entry into offshore US operations. The transaction includes a portfolio of non-operated assets built around two deepwater early production assets in the Gulf – Appomattox and Stampede. Ineos has also acquired several mature assets and supporting business as part of the deal. Further details were not provided in the announcement, but CNOOC held a 21% interest in the Appomattox field and a 25% interest in Stampede, according to its website.

“The USA is a very attractive place for Ineos Energy to invest,” stated Ineos Energy’s chief executive David Bucknall. “Total capital spend on energy assets in the USA now exceeds $3 billion, providing a strong platform for future growth,” he said.

“This is a major step for us into the deepwater US Gulf, which builds on our growing energy business,” said Ineos Energy’s chairman, Brian Gilvary. He added that Ineos Energy was “all about” competing in the energy transition to provide energy while also progressing carbon storage projects.

 

