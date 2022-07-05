NFE sets out Apollo venture, Mexico export hub plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

NFE sets out Apollo venture, Mexico export hub plan

New Fortress Energy (NFE) has set out a plan to sell down its stakes in 11 LNG vessels and two deals in Mexico.
By Ed Reed
05/07/2022, 12:41 pm
© Bloombergmexico oil
An offshore oil platform and wells are silhouetted by the setting sun in the Gulf of Mexico

NFE said it would create a joint venture with Apollo, the asset manager. Apollo will have an 80% stake and NFE 20%.

NFE said it would receive $1.1 billion after accounting for its share of the venture and paying down debt. The total project is worth around $2bn. The transaction should close in the third quarter of this year.

The 11 vessels include six FSRUs, two LNG carriers and three floating storage units (FSUs). NFE will charter 10 of the 11 vessels from the venture for up to 20 years.

“Together with Apollo, we are creating a leading LNG marine infrastructure platform to help accelerate the energy transition while freeing up capital to continue to invest into our Fast LNG and downstream LNG projects worldwide,” said NFE chairman and CEO Wes Edens.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Apollo in creating a maritime infrastructure company that will help support NFE’s growing LNG infrastructure needs going forward.”

The LNG company said it would use the proceeds from the deal to fund its floating LNG projects, in addition to ongoing downstream infrastructure and corporate needs.

NFE would provide downstream operations and development, while Apollo brings investment and maritime expertise.

A partner at Apollo, Brad Fierstein, said the energy transition and reliability were “global priorities and core to Apollo’s sustainable investing platform”.

The investment with NFE helps support these objectives, he said. “This is a high-quality portfolio that increases energy security around the world, accelerates decarbonization efforts, and facilitates LNG use which is cleaner and more affordable than diesel.”

Mexico

An early instance of NFE’s FLNG efforts were also announced today, under a deal with Mexico’s Pemex. The deal focuses on the joint development of the deepwater Lakach field.

This will provide gas for Mexican demand in addition to exports for global markets.

NFE head Edens described the agreement with Pemex as an “important strategic partnership”. This is the first of a number of such project, he said. It is an “ideal formula for offshore gas assets around the world … [combining] gas for domestic use with gas for export”.

The company will complete seven offshore wells on Lakach over the next two years. It will also provide a 1.4 million tonne per year FLNG unit, with the aim of liquefying most of the gas from the field.

The two companies believe Lakach will produce for around 10 years. Nearby fields Kunah and Piklis could increase this to 3.3 tcf.

Lakach holds 1.1 trillion cubic feet of gas in place. Pemex discovered the field in 2007, which is around 70 km off southeast Mexico.

The Lakach deal fits into NFE’s broader plans for Mexico. The company has also struck a deal with Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

NFE will expand its provision of gas locally, while also securing feegas from CFE for two FLNG units, off Altamira.

NFE began regasification on the west coast of Mexico in mid-2021 at a terminal in Baja California Sur. The company will increase gas deliveries there and also sell its own power plant to CFE.

On the eastern coast, meanwhile, NFE and CFE will create an LNG export hub at Altamira. CFE will use its existing pipeline capacity to provide gas and will also have its own share of LNG to market.

