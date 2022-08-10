Centrica signs £7bn deal for US LNG supplies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

Centrica signs £7bn deal for US LNG supplies

Centrica has signed up to purchase LNG from a new US supplier, working on an ambitious offshore project, in a move backed by Secretary of State for Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/08/2022, 8:55 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Centrica signed the £7 billion heads of agreement (HoA) with Delfin Midstream for 1 million tonnes per year of LNG. The gas will be supplied for 15 years on a free on board (FOB) basis. Delfin will provide the LNG at the Delfin Deepwater Port, 40 nautical miles off Louisiana.

Delfin has not yet reached final investment decision on its floating LNG (FLNG) project. However, it expects to begin producing in 2026. The UK supplier predicts imports will begin that year.

Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea

Centrica has also recently signed an agreement with Equinor, worth £4 billion. This involves the supply of an additional 1 billion cubic metres per year.

“I’m delighted to sign this Heads of Agreement with Delfin as we continue to deliver our new strategy, growing Centrica’s LNG portfolio and ensuring that we increase our access to a diversified range of reliable gas supplies for our customers,” said Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea.

The executive said natural gas was an “essential transition fuel”.

Increments

Delfin CEO Dudley Poston said the deal with Centrica would help “rapidly advance Delfin’s position as a leading source of reliable low-cost energy from the safety of the US at compelling prices”.

The modular Delfin project “can make FID in 3.5mn tpy increments, this agreement materially advances our first vessel’s path towards FID later this year”.

Energy Secretary Kwarteng said natural gas would play an important part to providing “clean, affordable, home-grown energy. From renewables to nuclear, we have ambitious plans for greater energy independence, but we are also realistic about our energy needs now and in the years ahead.”

The UK needs to secure “more diverse and reliable sources of natural gas from friends, allies and strategic partners. Today’s deal between Centrica and Delfin is positive news for the UK, helping to ensure our diversity of supply from reliable sources – like our friends in the United States – for many years to come.”

Delfin signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Vitol in July. This deal committed to the provision of 0.5mn tpy of LNG from the offshore FLNG project, running for 15 years.

The LNG producer has said it requires only 2-2.5mn tpy of firm long-term contracts to reach FID. The company has a permit to export up to 13mn tpy. Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Black & Veatch having carried out front-end engineering and design (FEED).

Construction of a newbuild FLNG vessel will cost around $2bn, Delfin has said.

Feedstock for the project would come from onshore shale production, delivered by existing pipeline to the FLNG vessel.

