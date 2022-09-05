JERA, Uniper target LNG supplies, then ammonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

JERA, Uniper target LNG supplies, then ammonia

Japan’s JERA and Germany’s Uniper have teamed up to back an ammonia project in the US Gulf Coast, with a focus on exports to Germany. In the near term, it should also secure new LNG supplies.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/09/2022, 9:03 am
© BloombergPipes on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Sohshu Maru near Jera Co.'s Futtsu Thermal Power Station in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. North Asia spot LNG prices hovered near $40/mmbtu, with buyers in the region satisfied by inventory levels heading into winter, while European prices traded at a premium to Asian values for a third day. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
Initial production at the Gulf Coast plant will be 2 million tonnes per year, although with the potential to reach 8mn tpy.

JERA Americas and ConocoPhillips are developing the facility. It aims to produce hydrogen and convert it into clean ammonia. JERA and Uniper will take the production under long-term sale and purchase agreements.

Uniper, the statement said, aims to secure 1mn tpy of green ammonia from various sources by the end of this decade.

The agreement also touched on LNG. This should see Uniper being able to supply more LNG to its domestic market. Meanwhile, JERA would direct supplies to Japan and beyond.

Uniper chief commercial officer Niek Den Hollander described the deal with JERA as a “landmark and timely initiative”.

The companies aim to develop and deliver “material LNG supply in the very near term”. It also seeks to deliver “green and blue hydrogen to Europe to support our longer-term values and goals”.

“Uniper’s key role in meeting the urgent need for alternative gas and clean fuel supply is complemented by JERA and Uniper’s combined global clean energy expertise and technical development capabilities, allowing collaboration between two of the world’s leading energy security and transition companies to accelerate the meeting of Europe’s needs and goals.”

It is not clear whether the Gulf Coast project would produce green or blue ammonia. The companies will carry out a project engineering study by the end of 2022 to consider these opportunities.

The companies hope that the project would reach commercial operations in the late 2020s. It noted that this should include a certified carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility.

The Gulf Coast appeal

JERA Americas CEO Steven Winn said the company was “committed to providing cutting edge solutions to the world’s energy issues and is actively working to establish both the ammonia and hydrogen value chains”.

He noted a skilled workforce, plentiful natural gas, abundant renewable resources, deepwater ports and geology ideal for CCS. These, he said, “make the US Gulf Coast uniquely advantaged to produce the low carbon fuel to enable the Atlantic and Pacific energy markets transition. JERA and ConocoPhillips will be a low-cost ammonia supplier to domestic and international markets.”

Winn said the plan would help Germany decarbonise while also advancing ammonia technology development.

The deal follows a recent high-level visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Canada, where he secured pledges to deliver green ammonia by 2025.

