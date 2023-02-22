US scaling up export options, WoodMac says, despite inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

US scaling up export options, WoodMac says, despite inflation

“The combination of low fees and increasing costs mean we estimate unlevered internal rates of return (IRRs) as low as 5-6% for some projects. Based on these returns, some projects are finding it challenging to secure finance, particularly via equity raises,” said Harrison.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/02/2023, 8:33 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergIndustrial pipes and chimneys under a blue sky
The Cheniere Energy Inc. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal stands under construction in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The US could add 70 to 190 million tonnes per year of LNG production by 2030, more than doubling current exports.

The projections come from Wood Mackenzie, which suggests investments might reach $100 billion in new developments.

Freeport LNG is in the process of restarting, the producer said yesterday. This addition should bring the US to the top of the league table, surpassing Australia and Qatar this year.

Graph showing FID and pre-FID volumes © Supplied by WoodMac
Picture shows; US LNG export options. Supplied by WoodMac Date; 22/02/2023

“Record-high prices and the need for energy security drove buyers, which included portfolio players and US producers and infrastructure companies, to seek long-term US LNG deals in 2022 and created huge contracting momentum for projects,” said Giles Farrer, head of gas and LNG asset research for Wood Mackenzie.

Farrer said that companies had signed deals covering 65mn tpy of long-term supplies from the US. In 2021, in contrast, only 18.5mn tpy were contracted.

“This activity has pushed a host of pre-final investment decision (FID) US projects forward and we could see a wave of FIDs this year and next,” he said.

In the next year, four new LNG projects are due to start up, WoodMac said. Golden Pass LNG, Plaquemines LNG Phase 1, Corpus Christi Stage 3 and New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) Louisiana Fast LNG project will add nearly 45mn tpy.

Fund flow

One risk WoodMac identified for LNG growth is in financing.

Analyst Sean Harrison said inflation for projects had passed 20% on the US Gulf Coast.

“As developers continue to push more projects forward, competition for service contracts will rise, creating a squeeze on both work force and material prices. This could cause further cost inflation, along with delays to some projects,” he said.

While costs are increasing, builders also face pressure from customers to keep fees low.

“The combination of low fees and increasing costs mean we estimate unlevered internal rates of return (IRRs) as low as 5-6% for some projects. Based on these returns, some projects are finding it challenging to secure finance, particularly via equity raises,” said Harrison.

Companies will consider a range of ways in which to secure more value, he continued. One such area would be “charging customers for additional services to reduce project emissions”, Harrison said.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts