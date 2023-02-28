Upping the ante, Excelerate signs up to offtake from Plaquemines LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

Upping the ante, Excelerate signs up to offtake from Plaquemines LNG

The LNG company CEO Mike Sabel said Venture Global was “thrilled” to be Excelerate’s “inaugural long-term LNG supplier”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/02/2023, 2:55 pm
Excelerate Energy has struck a deal to purchase LNG from Venture Global, exposing itself to more risk – and more reward.

Excelerate has previously acted as a supplier of vessels to deliver LNG to customers. It has taken some LNG risk with a number of supply agreements.

However, the deal with Venture marks an escalation. Excelerate will lift 0.7 million tonnes per year of LNG from the Plaquemines LNG facility, in Louisiana, for 20 years.

“We are proud to enter this new strategic partnership with Venture Global, which supports our efforts to enhance energy security and accelerate the energy transition by delivering natural gas to our customers worldwide,” said Steven Kobos, president and CEO of Excelerate.

The deal is an “important milestone for Excelerate”, he said. “Building a diversified LNG supply portfolio with strong partners like Venture Global will allow us to offer more flexible and cost-effective products to existing and new customers in downstream markets.”

Venture Global took final investment decision (FID) on Plaquemines LNG in May 2022. The first phase will cost $13.2 billion and will have capacity of 13.33mn tpy.

The LNG company CEO Mike Sabel said Venture Global was “thrilled” to be Excelerate’s “inaugural long-term LNG supplier”.

“We look forward to many years ahead of working together as strategic partners to fuel these diverse markets worldwide.”

Plaquemines LNG will scale up to 20mn tpy through the addition of a second phase. At FID, Venture Global reported it had contracted 80% of the 20mn tpy capacity.

Excelerate has acted as an intermediary in the past, working to deliver cargos from the spot market to end users, such as power plants.

