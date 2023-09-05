BP contracts entirety of Woodfibre’s net zero LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

BP contracts entirety of Woodfibre’s net zero LNG

BP said it was on the look out for more opportunities in the gas value chain. It aims to reach 30mn tpy of LNG in its portfolio by 2030.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/09/2023, 2:47 pm Updated: 05/09/2023, 2:50 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by BPThe site in BC where Woodfibre will produce LNG to sell to BP
BP has signed up to buy all the net zero LNG produced at Woodfibre's British Columbia LNG project. Picture shows; Woodfibre LNG. Squamish, BC . Supplied by BP Date; 25/05/2023

BP (LON:BP) has signed up to buy all the net zero LNG produced at Woodfibre’s British Columbia LNG project.

The company announced a third long-term offtake contract today, covering 0.45 million tonnes per year of LNG, for 15 years on a free on board (FOB) basis. BP’s first two supply contracts with Woodfibre also run for 15 years.

As a result, Woodfibre has committed 1.95mn tpy of firm supply to BP. The remainder is available on a flexible offtake basis. The project will produce 2.1mn tpy.

Jonathan Shepard, vice president of global LNG trading and origination at bp, said global demand for LNG was expected to grow. “This additional Canadian supply source will further enhance bp’s supply positions in the Pacific region. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Woodfibre LNG.”

BP said it was on the look out for more opportunities in the gas value chain. It aims to reach 30mn tpy of LNG in its portfolio by 2030.

Woodfibre gave notice to proceed in April this year to McDermott International. It expects to be producing in 2027.

The project will use hydropower electricity to drive its compression, with the aim of being the first net zero LNG facility. The LNG facility will be based at a former pulp mill.

The company said its discussions with the Squamish Nation had played a key part in its net zero efforts. Woodfibre expects to produce 83,374 tpy of CO2e and with a CO2e intensity of 0.04 tonnes per tonne of LNG.

In addition to its efforts to reduce its impact, the company will offset emissions from the construction process through deals with local projects.

Woodfibre is the local subsidiary of Singapore’s Pacific Energy.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts