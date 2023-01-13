BP doubles oil output at GoM’s Thunder Horse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / Offshore

BP doubles oil output at GoM’s Thunder Horse

BP (LON:BP) has confirmed a doubling of output at its flagship Thunder Horse platform in the US Gulf of Mexico, as it looks to ramp up production in the basin by mid-decade.
By Andrew Dykes
13/01/2023, 4:29 pm
© Supplied by BPBP's Thunder Horse platform in the Gulf of Mexico.
BP's Thunder Horse platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

BP (LON:BP) has confirmed a doubling of output at its flagship Thunder Horse platform in the US Gulf of Mexico, as it looks to ramp up production in the basin by mid-decade.

In a statement Thursday the supermajor confirmed that the platform has begun consistently producing 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) as of late December 2022.

It’s the first time in over a year Thunder Horse – which has a capacity of 250,000 boepd – has surpassed the milestone production figure, and double the output of 100,000 boepd seen in May last year.

Writing on Linkedin Starlee Sykes, the group’s SVP for Gulf of Mexico and Canada, described the figure as “a huge milestone” for the asset, the group’s largest in the region.

“To say I am proud of the team’s effort is an understatement. Early last year, our CEO Bernard Looney issued a challenge to ramp up output safely and responsibly from our flagship asset in the Gulf of Mexico – one that is significant to our business and boosts US production at a critical time,” she said.

“Our team is committed to maximizing output by improving reliability at each of our assets, and I’m so grateful to everyone who focused their efforts on Thunder Horse over the past year.”

Located 150 miles southeast of New Orleans, Thunder Horse came online in 2008 and is designed to process up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. BP holds a 75% working interest, alongside partner ExxonMobil (NASDAQ:XOM) with 25%.

It’s one of four operated hubs in the US Gulf, alongside Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika, which produced a cumulative average of around 290,000 boepd in 2021.

A fifth platform – Argos – is due online next year with the start-up of the supermajor’s Mad Dog 2 field. The platform is capable of processing up to 140,000 boepd through a subsea production system from 14 production wells.

The field had been expected online last year, is now delayed until mid-2023, according to project partners.

BP intends to raise investments in the Gulf to an average of $2.3 billion a year between 2023 and 2025, compared with and $2bn per year over the last five years, according to a presentation seen in early January.

The investment is aimed at boosting oil and gas production from the basin to around 400,000 boepd net by the mid-2020s.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts