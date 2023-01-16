Platform crew attempted rescue during fatal GoM helicopter crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Offshore

Platform crew attempted rescue during fatal GoM helicopter crash

A new report from the US’ transport safety regulator sheds new light on the incident which killed three workers and a helicopter pilot in December.
By Andrew Dykes
16/01/2023, 12:10 pm Updated: 16/01/2023, 12:17 pm
Helicopter debris in the water next to the West Delta 106 platform. Supplied by US Coast Guard.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) last week published preliminary findings from its investigation into a crash involving a Rotorcraft Leasing Company-operated (RLC) Bell 407 on 29 December.

The aircraft went down while departing the Walter Oil and Gas-operated West Delta 106 platform in the Gulf of Mexico, killing three crew members and the pilot.

A search for survivors was called off by the US Coastguard several hours after the incident, with the remains of the four occupants later recovered in January.

The NTSB reports that there are no eyewitnesses or surveillance video of the helicopter’s departure from the helipad but several individuals who remained on the platform “heard the engine noise increase for takeoff and then the sound of items hitting the platform.”

They immediately went outside and saw the helicopter fuselage floating inverted in the water, with its tail boom separated and lying next to the airframe.

© Supplied by NTSB
Overview photo of West Delta 106 platform with exemplar Bell 407 helicopter on the helipad.

“Several individuals on the platform then boarded and launched the platform’s emergency escape capsule, but the helicopter fuselage sunk before they could render assistance to the four occupants who remained inside the fuselage,” the NSTB said.

Later examinations of the helipad showed red paint from the helipad stairwell was gouged and scratched near, while the skirt near the stairwell was damaged with metal posts bent and broken and the skirt wire damaged and torn.

It also found debris “scattered throughout multiple decks” below the helipad, most of which it suggested was components from the aircraft’s main rotor blades.

A six-foot-long portion of a main rotor blade came to rest on a metal handrail located on the deck below the helipad, while multiple pieces of dark tinted acrylic, consistent with the cockpit overhead windows from the helicopter, were also found on the same platform deck.

© Supplied by NTSB
Debris found after the incident on West Delta 106.

‘Sub-standard practice’

In a blog post on the investigation, aviation assurance firm Aerosurrance noted this was operator RLC’s third accident of 2022, and its second fatal accident of the year.

In January 2022 another B407 impacted the ground near Houma, Louisiana, killing both people onboard.

And in December a Bell 206 got its skids stuck in a helipad’s perimeter railing and was hurled into the Gulf as it attempted to take off from a platform – an incident Aerossurance judged to be “very similar” to the fatal crash in question.

While the NSTB didn’t comment on the procedure, Aerossurance also noted that the lack of witnesses was due to the helideck “being operated without a Helideck Landing Officer (HLO) & Helideck Assistants (HDAs) and therefore without fire and rescue cover.”

It said this was a “sub-standard practice” common on small Gulf of Mexico installations.

Furthermore, the installation appears not to have been equipped with a fast rescue craft, with the crew instead forced to use the installation lifeboat, which Aerossurance noted was “an unsuitable craft for attempting a rescue.”

“We would expect a competent safety investigation to consider the operator’s safety management and especially its response to the accident two weeks before,” the firm noted in its blog, alongside other key safety issues.

