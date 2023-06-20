Woodside takes FID on $7.2bn Trion development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Offshore

Woodside takes FID on $7.2bn Trion development

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/06/2023, 9:19 am
The Woodside Petroleum Ltd. logo is displayed atop the company's new headquarters, left, and Woodside Plaza building in Perth, Australia. Photographer: Sergio Dionisio/Bloomberg
Woodside Energy has taken a final investment decision (FID) in Mexico’s Trion project, which should reach first oil in 2028.

The $7.2 billion project will have production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day. Woodside is the operator with a 60% stake, shouldering $4.8bn of the cost. State-owned Pemex holds the remaining 40%.

The Australian company is also providing a capital carry to Pemex of $460 million.

The development is centred around a floating production unit (FPU), which the plan sees connected to an FSO capable of storing 950,000 barrels of oil. Trion is targeting 479 million barrels of oil equivalent of best estimate contingent resource, of which 287mn boe are net to Woodside.

Pemex discovered Trion in 2012. The Mexican company brought BHP Billiton in to the plan in 2016 in order to help develop the field. Now, the companies have drilled six wells on the field. Woodside bought BHP in 2022.

The field is in 2,500 metres of water, around 180 km offshore. The development will include 18 wells, including nine producers, seven water injectors and two gas injectors. Over the full life of the field, Woodside expects to drill 24 wells. Drilling should start around 2026 and run through to 2031.

Long-term value

“Trion is a valuable resource with a mature development concept. Our strong balance sheet and disciplined approach enable us to invest in opportunities such as Trion, expanding our global portfolio and delivering long-term value,” said Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill.

Trion will be a “strong contributor” to Woodside’s cash flows and shareholder returns.

“This development leverages Woodside’s proven expertise in deepwater project execution. The project’s tendering process has resulted in approximately 70% of total forecast capital expenditure as lump sum or fixed rates, with key contracts to be progressively executed following joint venture approval.”

BHP and Pemex declared Trion to be commercial in 2021. BHP spent $258mn on front-end engineering and design (FEED).

Demand forecasts

Emissions from the field will average 11.8 kg of CO2e per boe, she said. This is lower than the global deepwater oil average. The company reported that design efficiency and reductions in flaring and venting reduced this from 19.4 kg of CO2e.

“We have considered a range of oil demand forecasts and believe Trion can help satisfy the world’s energy requirements.” Woodside expects to produce two-thirds of the Trion resource within the first 10 years.

Woodside believes the field will provide a 16% IRR and payback investment in the first four years.

Pemex and Wintershall Dea expect to take FID on the Zama field in 2024. This project is expected to reach 180,000 bpd.

