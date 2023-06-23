Pemex helicopter crashes, two dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Offshore

Pemex helicopter crashes, two dead

Pemex CEO Octavio Romero Oropeza described it as a “very unfortunate accident”, pledging an investigation into the cause of the problem.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/06/2023, 9:38 am
Picture shows; A Bell 412 helicopter. Supplied by Heliservicio Date; 15/10/2018

A helicopter heading to Pemex facilities has crashed, with the two member flight crew reported to be dead.

Pemex announced the Heliservicios-operated helicopter had an accident on June 21 at 6:43 am. The only people onboard the Bell helicopter were the pilot and co-pilot.

The accident took place 11 nautical miles from Ciudad del Carmen. The helicopter is a Bell-412, owned by Petroleum Helicopters International. The helicopter was heading to a platform on the Cantarell field.

Naval forces – the Secretaría de Marina (SEMAR) – took part in the search for the helicopter and two crew members. Pemex said SEMAR had supported in sending two boats for search and rescue.

The Mexican company said it had launched an investigation into the root cause of the incident. Pemex said it was committed to the safety of its “workers, its facilities, the community and the environment where it operates”.

According to reports in the Mexican media, the rescue operation has found two bodies.

Pemex CEO Octavio Romero Oropeza described it as a “very unfortunate accident”, pledging an investigation into the cause of the problem.

El Criollo reported a message it attributed to the pilot saying there had been a snapped rod in the gear.

A similar accident appears to have happened six months ago. In December 2022, a Bell 412 crashed in the same region.

