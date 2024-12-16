Ineos makes third major US investment in three years with deepwater purchase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Offshore

Ineos makes third major US investment in three years with deepwater purchase

By Michael Behr
16/12/2024, 7:03 am
© Supplied by BPAn oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico.
An oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Ineos Energy  has acquired the Gulf of Mexico business held by CNOOC Energy Holdings USA, the company’s third major US investment in the past three years.

The deal includes a portfolio of non-operated assets built around two deepwater early production assets (Appomattox and Stampede) in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, INEOS acquired several mature assets and supporting business.

The new deal increases INEOS Energy’s production globally to over 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Ineos previously completed a 1.4 mtpa LNG deal with Sempra in December 2022 and acquired Chesapeake Energy’s oil and gas assets in South Texas in May 2023.

Chairman of Ineos Energy Brian Gilvary said: “This is a major step for us into the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, which builds on our growing energy business.

“Ineos Energy is all about competing in the energy transition to provide reliable, affordable energy to meet world demand as the population continues to grow, whilst progressing carbon storage projects.”

The CNOOC Gulf of Mexico assets and strategic partnerships in major US energy projects will further complement Ineos’ existing onshore portfolio.

Ineos Energy CEO David Bucknall added: “The US is a very attractive place for Ineos Energy to invest. Total capital spend on energy assets in the US now exceeds $3b, providing a strong platform for future growth.”

The acquisition of the Gulf of Mexico business held by CNOOC is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Outside the US, Ineos, along with partner Harbour Energy, reached a final investment decision on its Greensand Future carbon storage project in the Danish North Sea this month.

The FID paves the way for a close to $150 million investment in the “first full-scale” carbon storage project in the EU after the completion of a pilot phase in September.

Recommended for you

Tags