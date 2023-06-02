Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Petrochemicals

Petrobras confirms talks with Adnoc, Apollo

In May, reports suggested Adnoc and Apollo had offered $7.6 billion for Braskem.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/06/2023, 7:57 am
This file photo taken on July 15, 2016 shows the logo of Brazilian oil company Petrobras over the entrance to its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Petrobras has confirmed it has held talks with Adnoc and Apollo Global Management on the Brazilian petrochemical sector.

However, the state-owned Brazilian company said it was “not conducting any sale transaction structuring in the private market”. It has not made a decision on “divesting or increasing its stake in Braskem”.

Petrobras said it was working on the petrochemical sector as part of its work to prepare the Strategic Plan 2024-28.

“The company clarifies that decisions about investments and divestments are based on careful analyses and technical studies, in compliance with governance practices and the applicable internal procedures”, it said.

Petrobras and Novonor hold 36.1% and 38.3% stakes respectively in the petrochemical company. They control more of the company via preferred stock. The two companies have not always seen eye to eye on Braskem, and a sale would be one way to resolve this contentious relationship.

Novonor was previously known as Odebrecht. A number of countries have imposed heavy fines for corruption on the company.

Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates said, in an interview earlier this year, that the company was considering increasing its stake in Braskem.

