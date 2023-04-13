Production start-up for BP at Gulf of Mexico mega platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Production start-up for BP at Gulf of Mexico mega platform

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
13/04/2023, 2:31 pm Updated: 13/04/2023, 2:32 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by BPThe name Argos, chosen by the project team and an employee survey, is a reference to Odysseus' loyal dog from Homer's 'The Odyssey' and a nod to the Mad Dog spar located six miles northeast.
Oil production has successfully got begun at BP’s (LON: BP) Argos platform, the oil giant’s fifth in the Gulf of Mexico.

It is also the supermajor’s first new operated production facility in the basin since 2008, strengthening the group’s position in the regiom.

Argos has a gross production capacity of up to 140,000 barrels of oil per day, and will deliver more energy at a “critical time”.

Ultimately, the semi-submersible platform will increase BP’s gross operated production capacity in the Gulf of Mexico by an estimated 20%.

The oil giant expects to safely and systematically ramp up production from Argos through 2023.

Bernard Looney, BP chief executive, said: “The start-up of Argos is a fantastic achievement that helps deliver our integrated energy strategy – investing in today’s energy system and, at the same time, investing in the energy transition. As BP’s most digital facility worldwide, applying our latest technologies, Argos will strengthen our key position in the Gulf of Mexico for years to come.”

Argos is the cornerstone of BP’s Mad Dog Phase 2 project, which extends the life of the super-giant oil field discovered in 1998 – it is one of nine, global high-margin major projects the group plans start up by the end of 2025.

Starlee Sykes, BP senior vice president, Gulf of Mexico and Canada, said: “Safely starting up the Argos platform is an incredible milestone for bp and a proud moment for our team who delivered the project with an impeccable safety record. Producing some of bp’s highest value, lowest operational emissions barrels, our Gulf of Mexico business has an important role to play in delivering the energy the world needs. I am grateful to everyone who worked on Argos over the years – from discovery to start-up.”

David Lawler, chairman and president BP America: “Argos demonstrates bp’s continued commitment to investing in the US. We’re one of the largest energy producers in the country and are adding more resilient hydrocarbons at a critical moment.”

Operating in 4,500 feet of water about 190 miles south of New Orleans, Argos will support 250 permanent jobs.

Standing 27 stories tall, the platform has a deck the length and width of an American football field, and weighs more than 60,000 tons.

© BP
Argos aboard the Boskalis BOKA Vanguard vessel.

Ewan Drummond, BP senior vice president, projects, production and operations, said: “Projects like Argos don’t just happen. They take years of careful planning, execution excellence, and brilliant teamwork. Argos is key to our strategy of increasing our Gulf of Mexico production to around 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the middle of this decade.”

Argos is BP’s “most digitally advanced platform” operating in the Gulf of Mexico, featuring enhanced oil recovery and digital twin technologies.

It also has a waterflood injection capacity of more than 140,000 barrels of low-salinity water per day, to help increase oil recovery from the Mad Dog field.

BP is the operator of the facility with 60.5% working interest – Woodside Energy (23.9%) and Union Oil Company of California, an affiliate of Chevron (15.6%), hold the remaining stakes.

