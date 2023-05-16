FSO hook up complete, Perenco looks to Brazil’s regulators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

FSO hook up complete, Perenco looks to Brazil’s regulators

Perenco bought a 100% stake in the Pargo, Carapeba and Vermelho fields from Petrobras. After adjustments, Perenco paid $398 million for the assets offshore Rio de Janeiro state. It also took over the decommissioning liability.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/05/2023, 10:58 am
Perenco has hooked up its FSO offshore Brazil, in the Campos Basin, ahead of receiving the operations licence.

Perenco Brazil said the hook-up was another important step in moving the $400 million Pargo project forwards. The connection “paves the way for continued production growth”, it said.

Now the FSO is connected, Perenco will submit its final documents to local regulators, with the aim of receiving an operations licence for the vessel.

Work to hook the FSO up involved nine mooring lines and a new production line from the Pargo platform. These are connected to the new turret on the vessel, which was integrated in Dubai.

“The hook-up of FSO Pargo is another landmark moment in the ongoing development of the Pargo Cluster,” said Perenco Brazil general manager Yves Postec. “It follows the safe arrival of the vessel in Brazilian waters after its complete conversion to regulatory FSO specification.”

“The Pargo Development Plan is a major project and we are proud to be partnering with Brazil to bring our technical expertise and innovative approach to maximise the life of this key acreage. We look forward to providing further updates on our progress over the coming weeks, including on our ongoing uplift in production.”

Making plans

The original vessel was built in 2004 and has storage capacity of 750,000 barrels. Dubai Drydocks World carried out the conversion work, beginning in October 2021. The builder said it would provide 20 years of uninterrupted operations offshore. Dixstone acted as contractor for Perenco. The FSO left Dubai in January and arrived in Brazil in March.

Perenco bought a 100% stake in the Pargo, Carapeba and Vermelho fields from Petrobras. After adjustments, Perenco paid $398 million for the assets offshore Rio de Janeiro state. It also took over the decommissioning liability.

Brazil approved the Pargo development plan in early 2021, at the same time extending the licence to 2040.

When Perenco bought the assets they were producing 2,800 barrels per day. They are now at 13,000 bpd and the company has set the target of 15,000 bpd by the end of the year.

