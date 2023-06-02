Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Skandi Buzios in flames at Brazilian port

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/06/2023, 4:14 pm Updated: 02/06/2023, 6:19 pm
© Supplied by DOF SubseaThe Skandi Buzios in a picture before it was struck by fire at a Brazilian port
The Skandi Buzios has been involved in a fire while docked at a Brazilian port, according to local news agencies. Picture shows; Skandi Buzios. Unknown. Supplied by DOF Subsea Date; Unknown

The Skandi Buzios has been involved in a fire while docked at a Brazilian port, according to local news agencies.

Skandi Buzios in flames © Supplied by Vitor Pereira / Face
Picture shows; The Skandi Buzios in flames. Supplied by Vitor Pereira / Facebook Date; 02/06/2023

The cause of the fire was unclear. The pipelaying vessel is docked at the Porto do Açu. The authorities said they had brought the fire under control quickly and that there had been no casualties.

The port will investigate the cause of the fire, with efforts under way to prevent future such problems. The Porto do Açu said safety was a “constant concern” and that its integrated emergency plan was in place for just such instances.

Skandi Buzios in flames © Supplied by Vitor Pereira / Face
Picture shows; The Skandi Buzios in flames. Porto do Acu. Supplied by Vitor Pereira / Facebook Date; 02/06/2023

The vessel is owned by a joint venture of TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea. The Skandi Buzios began an eight year charter with Petrobras in April 2017. It has a sister ship, in the Skandi Açu.

The two joint venture vessels are able to install large-diameter flexible pipelines in the ultra-deepwater of the Brazilian pre-salt. TechnipFMC had responsibility for the engineering and management of pipelaying, while DOF’s Norskan was responsible for marine operations.

In this video, from CiC7 Noticias, the fire can be seen on the Skandi Buzios.

